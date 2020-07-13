/
apartments with pool
123 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with pool
52 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,469
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,236
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
26 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
141 Coolidge Ave.
141 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a luxury style apartment managed professionally by an on-site management company. The unit has a large layout with high ceilings, and lots of natural light throughout the apartment.
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
8 Duff St.
8 Duff Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
164 Galen Street
164 Galen Street, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Sunny, upper floor corner unit at Newtown at Gateway. Building offers: In ground pool, sauna, 1 garage parking space, and storage space. Unit has spacious Master w/double closets, open dining and living room and beautiful balcony.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Watertown
87 Pleasant Street
87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494 *** Virtual Tour available - Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
42 Pierce Road
42 Pierce Road, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
5 rooms 2 bedrooms town house at the Village Condominiums . Apartment has laminate floor on first and refinished wood floors on second floor. Comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer hook ups, and central air conditioning.
Results within 1 mile of Watertown Town
32 Units Available
Watertown West End
Currents on the Charles
36 River St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,073
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly with open kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to city transit, shopping, dining. Brand new 1-2 bedroom apartments with amenities like fitness center, pool, cyber cafe, sundeck and River Club.
67 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
1 Unit Available
Allston
15 North Beacon St. 802S
15 North Beacon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
756 sqft
Unit 802S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * 2 BR / 1.5 BATH LUXURY CONDO * A/C * POOL - Property Id: 244500 Available SEPTEMBER 1. Very Spacious 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH Luxury Condo at 15 No. Beacon St. In Allston. Modern Kitchen (with Dishwasher).
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
161 Washington St 1423
161 Washington St, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,155
1224 sqft
Brand new luxury, The Overlook at St. Gabriel's! - Property Id: 287321 Matterport tour available! The Overlook at St. Gabriel's is Boston's premiere new development. The property offers over 20,000 ft. of amenity space including an 8,000 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
St. Elizabeth's
185 Washington St 107
185 Washington Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,562
Luxe Resort Living - Property Id: 282117 Flexible and spacious 2bd/1ba offered at the Overlook at St. Gabriel's in Brighton! Simply the most anticipated project to come to Brighton, The Overlook at St.
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
203 Lake Shore
203 Lake Shore Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1052 sqft
renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit, two swimming pools, central air, heat, hot water, gas cooking and 2 PARKING SPACES included Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
Oak Square
214 Lake Shore Rd.
214 Lake Shore Road, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1100 sqft
Unit features gorgeous new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar! Spot lighting in the kitchen and living room. Three huge bedrooms with ample closet space.
1 Unit Available
Allston
15 N Beacon Street Unit 215
15 North Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
756 sqft
Available September 1st. You will love the 24 Hour concierge , fitness center, Roof deck with breathtaking views, and a pool to enjoy on the roof deck!!! This two bedroom with a lot of natural light is close to everything.
1 Unit Available
Allston
386 Western Ave.
386 Western Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,638
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Results within 5 miles of Watertown Town
34 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,435
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
40 Units Available
Piety Corner
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,785
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
19 Units Available
West Cambridge
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,350
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
23 Units Available
Charles River Landing
300 2nd Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,256
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,157
1419 sqft
Luxurious and unique, these one- and two-bedroom units offer an on-site clubhouse and pool. Many units feature gourmet kitchens, pet-friendly accommodations, ceiling fans, air conditioning, dry bars and gourmet kitchens.
