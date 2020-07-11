/
apartments with washer dryer
605 Apartments for rent in Watertown Town, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
29 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,265
1538 sqft
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Watertown West End
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include yoga and spin room, saltwater pool, fitness center, and game room. Just minutes from Route 20, I-90, and I-95.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
53 Units Available
East Watertown
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,705
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,178
1090 sqft
Community features a sparkling pool with sundeck, top-of-the-line fitness center and bike storage. Apartment homes have stylish kitchens, hardwood flooring and Nest thermostats.
Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
14 Units Available
Watertown West End
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$1,837
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,590
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,218
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Last updated July 11 at 01:47am
11 Units Available
East Watertown
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,105
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1313 sqft
Stylish apartments just 10 minutes from downtown Boston. Enjoy a media room, gym and garage on site. Easy access to Mass Pike. Close to Oakley Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
4 Units Available
Watertown West End
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,214
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,969
1143 sqft
Spacious homes with dark wood cabinets and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking garage available to residents. Near the Watertown Free Public Library. Easy access to I-90.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
11 Hardy Ave 1
11 Hardy Ave, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Charming Spaciaous Bright 2 Bed 1 Bath Watertown - Property Id: 315824 Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
7 Sexton St.
7 Sexton Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two units available! Two newly built duplex units, each with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, will be available for July 1st in Watertown's highly desirable East End! With construction almost finished, these two gorgeous homes will offer:
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
64 Putnam
64 Putnam Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1175 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
58 Olney
58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
87 Coolidge Ave.
87 Coolidge Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1112 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
59 OLNEY St.
59 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1400 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SECOND AND THIRD FLOOR WITH THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER FIRST WALK TO MAIN STREET BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE MANY STORES AND CAFES CLOSE BY HARDWOOD FLOORS WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT CALL OR TEXT 781 316 4172 FEE TO
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
24 Gilbert
24 Gilbert Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1126 sqft
*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous two-bedroom/one-bathroom Watertown apartment. The unit features a fully renovated kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and gas cooking.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
10-12 Norseman Ave.
10-12 Norseman Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Brand new 3BR renovation not far outside of Harvard Sq in Watertown! Apartment has three extremely spacious bedrooms, brand new kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances) and bath, front and back porches, refinished hardwood, and laundry
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
307 Mount Auburn St.
307 Mount Auburn St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,411
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
8 Grandview Ave
8 Grandview Avenue, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in desirable Watertown. Spacious open concept living area with updated kitchen, eat in island and laundry room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Watertown
87 Pleasant Street
87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494 *** Virtual Tour available - Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Waverley Square
24 Perry Street
24 Perry St, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1374 sqft
Amazing renovation! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located on the second floor of a wonderful 2 family home in Watertown. Modern updates include a gorgeous kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
28 FOREST STREET
28 Forest Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,678
1300 sqft
PRIME location. WATERTOWN center. An updated, modern, bright and sunny, high-ceiling 3 BR, 1 BA apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful location on a gorgeous landscaped lot with an ample, fenced-in backyard.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
East Watertown
12 Palmer St
12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2276 sqft
NEW PRICE!!Location..location..Gorgeous totally renovated..2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
134 Summer St.
134 Summer Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
9999 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front
Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
138 Summer St.
138 Summer Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
9999 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath unit in Watertown that features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open concept living/dining combo, marble bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, large storage in basement, big back patio overlooking park, front
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Watertown West End
53 Quincy
53 Quincy Street, Watertown Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
In West Watertown, spacious 6 rooms 3 bedrooms on first floor of two family home. Apartment has been completely painted and wood floors refinished. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Newton Corner
69 Galen
69 Galen Street, Watertown Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
[Virtual Tour available] Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo in convenient Watertown Square location! Building built in 2003. Hardwood floors throughout. Modern kitchen featuring granite countertop and stainless steel appliances.
