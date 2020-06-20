All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 12 Palmer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
12 Palmer St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

12 Palmer St

12 Palmer Street · (617) 566-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
East Watertown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Palmer Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location..location..Gorgeous totally renovated..2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar & bay window.Family room, sunroom,back deck,patio for relaxing,Lots of closets space,Gas cooking,Shining hardwood through,High ceilings,Natural light, washer & dryer,3 off St TANDEM parking plus on street, pets ok.Awesome location, close to so much,Charles River,Watertown Sq,Boston,Mass pike,Storrow Drive,Brighton,Newton,Cambridge,Arsenal shopping/living.Available Now.July 1st or August 1st....A Gem..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Palmer St have any available units?
12 Palmer St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Palmer St have?
Some of 12 Palmer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Palmer St currently offering any rent specials?
12 Palmer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Palmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Palmer St is pet friendly.
Does 12 Palmer St offer parking?
Yes, 12 Palmer St does offer parking.
Does 12 Palmer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Palmer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Palmer St have a pool?
No, 12 Palmer St does not have a pool.
Does 12 Palmer St have accessible units?
No, 12 Palmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Palmer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Palmer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Palmer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Palmer St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Palmer St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Pet Friendly Places
Watertown Town Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA
Franklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity