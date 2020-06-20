12 Palmer St

Amenities
Location..location..Gorgeous totally renovated..2nd and 3rd floor of nearly 2300sqft of living space.4 bedrooms,2 full bathrooms,huge living room, formal dining room with opening to Fabulous state of the art Kitchen..custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, island, breakfast bar & bay window.Family room, sunroom,back deck,patio for relaxing,Lots of closets space,Gas cooking,Shining hardwood through,High ceilings,Natural light, washer & dryer,3 off St TANDEM parking plus on street, pets ok.Awesome location, close to so much,Charles River,Watertown Sq,Boston,Mass pike,Storrow Drive,Brighton,Newton,Cambridge,Arsenal shopping/living.Available Now.July 1st or August 1st....A Gem..