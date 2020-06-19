All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

53 Granville Ave 3

53 Granville Avenue · (617) 571-5397
Location

53 Granville Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Attractive 1 bedroom nr Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 260507

Medford/Somerville line, on Granville Ave: attractive, renovated 1 bedroom, wood floors, yard,, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, near park, shopping, restaurants and social activities, available for rental anytime June 15th to September. 1st friendly dog ok
video tour available 2000 includes heat and electricity
Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260507
Property Id 260507

(RLNE5836859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have any available units?
53 Granville Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Granville Ave 3 have?
Some of 53 Granville Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Granville Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
53 Granville Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Granville Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Granville Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Granville Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Granville Ave 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
