Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:00 PM

25 1/2 Gore St.

25 1/2 Gore St · (978) 807-7931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 1/2 Gore St, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come be the first to live in this condo quality East Cambridge 4 bedroom 2 bathroom currently under gut renovation. Gleaming hardwood floors, shiny stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous granite counter-tops are only a few of the luxuries this apartment has to offer. Yes, this apartment does have in-unit laundry as well. Conveniently located right next to the Lechmere Station Green Line and nearby Hult International Business School and all the restaurants and shops East Cambridge has to offer. Available August 1,. Pet negotiable. Street parking only. Contact george@cambridgerealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 1/2 Gore St. have any available units?
25 1/2 Gore St. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 1/2 Gore St. have?
Some of 25 1/2 Gore St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 1/2 Gore St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 1/2 Gore St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 1/2 Gore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 1/2 Gore St. is pet friendly.
Does 25 1/2 Gore St. offer parking?
No, 25 1/2 Gore St. does not offer parking.
Does 25 1/2 Gore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 1/2 Gore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 1/2 Gore St. have a pool?
No, 25 1/2 Gore St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 1/2 Gore St. have accessible units?
No, 25 1/2 Gore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 1/2 Gore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 1/2 Gore St. has units with dishwashers.
