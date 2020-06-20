Rent Calculator
1425 Drehr Ave
1425 Drehr Ave
1425 Drehr Avenue
·
Location
1425 Drehr Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
City Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cozy cottage living in the desirable Garden District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1425 Drehr Ave have any available units?
1425 Drehr Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baton Rouge, LA
.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baton Rouge Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1425 Drehr Ave have?
Some of 1425 Drehr Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1425 Drehr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Drehr Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Drehr Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Drehr Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Drehr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Drehr Ave does offer parking.
Does 1425 Drehr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 Drehr Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Drehr Ave have a pool?
No, 1425 Drehr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Drehr Ave have accessible units?
No, 1425 Drehr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Drehr Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Drehr Ave has units with dishwashers.
