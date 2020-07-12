/
jones creek
120 Apartments for rent in Jones Creek, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
24 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2931 Toulon Street
2931 Toulon Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
- For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2dcd4abe-979d-4458-8553-e4af528fdb99/ (RLNE5617316)
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103
6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2245 King Arthur Blvd
2245 King Arthur Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This Camelot Village 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo features an upgraded bath & master bath counter tops, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage. Welcome your guests into a den adorned by a wood burning fire place.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
12714 Brogdon Ln
12714 Brogdon Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
This newly renovated Condo right off Stumberg is the perfect quiet home in a great location. Close to the new Woman's Hospital, easy access to Airline Hwy, Seigen Lane, and both I10 and I12.
Results within 1 mile of Jones Creek
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3333 King Bradford Dr
3333 King Bradford Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 258718 A nice family home with an alarm system, fireplace, dishwasher, and refrigerator unit. It is cable and internet ready.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5234 Cumberland Cove
5234 Cumberland Cove Drive, Shenandoah, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Cute little end unit townhome on cul-de-sac street in Cumberland Cove. Kitchen has been nicely updated. Living room offers corner woodburning fireplace. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14253 Jane Seymour Drive
14253 Jane Seymour Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
14253 Jane Seymour Drive Available 08/01/20 2BR 2BA Millerville - 2BR 2BA House with fenced in yard (RLNE5914486)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 South Alleghany Court
5623 South Allegheny Court, Shenandoah, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2427 sqft
- (RLNE5719360)