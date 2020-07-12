Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Jones Creek, Baton Rouge, LA

Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$965
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
24 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2931 Toulon Street
2931 Toulon Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
- For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2dcd4abe-979d-4458-8553-e4af528fdb99/ (RLNE5617316)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103
6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
2245 King Arthur Blvd
2245 King Arthur Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
This Camelot Village 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo features an upgraded bath & master bath counter tops, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage. Welcome your guests into a den adorned by a wood burning fire place.

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
12714 Brogdon Ln
12714 Brogdon Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
This newly renovated Condo right off Stumberg is the perfect quiet home in a great location. Close to the new Woman's Hospital, easy access to Airline Hwy, Seigen Lane, and both I10 and I12.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$910
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3333 King Bradford Dr
3333 King Bradford Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 258718 A nice family home with an alarm system, fireplace, dishwasher, and refrigerator unit. It is cable and internet ready.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,500.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 Carolyn Sue Available 08/31/20 Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful,

Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5234 Cumberland Cove
5234 Cumberland Cove Drive, Shenandoah, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Cute little end unit townhome on cul-de-sac street in Cumberland Cove. Kitchen has been nicely updated. Living room offers corner woodburning fireplace. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
14253 Jane Seymour Drive
14253 Jane Seymour Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
14253 Jane Seymour Drive Available 08/01/20 2BR 2BA Millerville - 2BR 2BA House with fenced in yard (RLNE5914486)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5623 South Alleghany Court
5623 South Allegheny Court, Shenandoah, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2427 sqft
- (RLNE5719360)

