Louisiana State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
52 Apartments For Rent Near Louisiana State University
Last updated June 11 at 10:33 PM
116 Units Available
Old South Baton Rouge
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Last updated July 10 at 02:29 PM
3 Units Available
South Campus
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Last updated May 22 at 09:24 PM
6 Units Available
South Campus
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
1832 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
8 Units Available
South Campus
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
2 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
College Town
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 02:28 PM
20 Units Available
South Campus
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2311 Fiero Street
2311 Fiero Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2003 sqft
Great Location! Exquisite 2003 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse conveniently walking distance for LSU's University Lakes.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1250 Sharlo Ave
1250 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
1250 Sharlo Ave Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom Sharlo Townhouse Near LSU - This 4br/2ba townhouse is conveniently located on the LSU bus route. It has a well maintained interior complete with wood floors, a fireplace and patio.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5416 Heatherstone Drive
5416 Heatherstone Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1991 sqft
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1741 Brightside Dr H4
1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown East
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1195 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2270 Stuart Avenue
2270 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
1818 Cherokee St.
1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas Large Kitchen, SS appliances Separate Utility Room Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Old South Baton Rouge
2750 Alaska St. - 6
2750 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
670 sqft
1/2 block off Highland Rd., 10 minutes from LSU. You can walk to Grocery, Restaurants, and Banks. Bus on Highland Rd. Off Street Parking. In Kenilworth Subdivision.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
4552 Earl Gros 1
4552 Earl Gros Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$675
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Earl Gros - Property Id: 217103 Amazing 1 or 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water.
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Campus
2117 Cypress Hall Alley
2117 Cypress Hall Alley, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1374 sqft
Charming New Orleans Style Townhouse on LSU bus route in coveted Arlington Plantation Townhouse Community: 1374 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4441 Arrowhead St
4441 Arrowhead Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1325 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Old South Baton Rouge
2783 Iowa Street - 6
2783 Iowa Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
WALK TO LSU- LARGE 1 bedroom/1 bath **Anyone living in the home MUST fill out an application to set up a showing.