Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

33 Cheap Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Last updated June 12 at 02:36pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$710
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated May 26 at 02:05pm
Downtown East
1 Unit Available
Mid City Gardens
1690 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$555
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid City Gardens appeals to those who demand quality and good taste in their living environment. Quailty construction and landscape in an ultra convenient location are the standard at this apartmetn commuity.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
12020 Florida Blvd
12020 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
749 sqft
Great Rental Units Available at Summer Grove Condominiums At Sherwood Forest. 2 Br 1 BAth. Studio and 1 Br Kitchenettes in construction ready for spring/summer/fall 2014 and 2015 apply online

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4554 Y A TITTLE AVE
4554 Y a Tittle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment . It has central air and heat. It is move in ready. It comes with a stove and fridge. The rent is $650 per month. The deposit is $650.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
12528 ROBBIE AVE
12528 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Nice clean 2 bedroom 1 bath half of duplex for rent. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided, washer and dryer hookup, Covered patio, 2 car off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
2150 North Sherwood Forest Drive
2150 Bldg 11b N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1187 sqft
Location! Location! 1187 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on 2nd floor conveniently located near Florida Blvd and Choctaw.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1321 WETHERILL ST
1321 Wetherill Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
1321 WETHERILL ST - Property Id: 199400 UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO BE NEWLY REMODELED & UPDATED WITH OPEN FLOOR-PLAN! This 2bed room 1bath cottage home is perfect for a college student attending Southern Unversity as it is located ONLY 5 minutes from

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5107 Nicholson Drive # A32
5107 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
741 sqft
1 Bedroom/1 Bath on LSU bus route with washer/dryer - Great location! Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath. 2nd floor with vaulted ceilings, fire place, walk-in closet, and plenty parking. Washer/Dryer included. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
2783 Iowa Street - 6
2783 Iowa Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
WALK TO LSU- LARGE 1 bedroom/1 bath Available June 1st Rent $525/security deposit $525 All terracotta tile throughout, new cabinets with granite Tenant pays for power- lease expires 5/31/21 then tenant has option to renew for 1 year Pets welcome

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Istrouma - Dixie
1 Unit Available
2720 WENONAH ST
2720 Wenonah Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2720 WENONAH ST - Property Id: 199401 NEW REMODELED & Updated ! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199401 Property Id 199401 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5619503)

June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month

Baton Rouge rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Baton Rouge.
    • While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Baton Rouge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

