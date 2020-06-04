All apartments in Baton Rouge
Regency Club
Regency Club

11555 Southfork Ave · (909) 552-7114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Shenandoah

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1082 · Avail. Aug 14

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 2087 · Avail. Aug 7

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 3054 · Avail. Jul 29

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2075 · Avail. Aug 19

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2080 · Avail. Aug 17

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 3002 · Avail. Sep 1

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
playground
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Regency Club's unique and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes allow you to choose the best home suited for you. Wood-burning fireplaces combined with private patios or balconies and beautiful accent walls to create the perfect ambiance for entertaining guests year-round in this Baton Rouge, LA apartment community. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryers within your home make living at Regency Club ideal. A drive through our access gates will welcome you to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sand volleyball court, two sparkling swimming pools, and a lighted tennis court amid our beautiful apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, Regency Club Apartments is a quick drive from I-12, The Mall of Louisiana, LSU and Southern University, yet far enough away to give you a picture perfect escape.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Baton Rouge, come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet 1 Pet (less than 40 pounds full grown) $10/month; 1 Pet (41-65 pounds full grown) $15/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 65 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake Properties reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Club have any available units?
Regency Club has 13 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Regency Club have?
Some of Regency Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Club currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regency Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Club is pet friendly.
Does Regency Club offer parking?
Yes, Regency Club offers parking.
Does Regency Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Club have a pool?
Yes, Regency Club has a pool.
Does Regency Club have accessible units?
No, Regency Club does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Club has units with dishwashers.
