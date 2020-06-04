Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse internet access online portal playground

We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Contact us today to schedule your tour! Regency Club's unique and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes allow you to choose the best home suited for you. Wood-burning fireplaces combined with private patios or balconies and beautiful accent walls to create the perfect ambiance for entertaining guests year-round in this Baton Rouge, LA apartment community. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryers within your home make living at Regency Club ideal. A drive through our access gates will welcome you to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a sand volleyball court, two sparkling swimming pools, and a lighted tennis court amid our beautiful apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, Regency Club Apartments is a quick drive from I-12, The Mall of Louisiana, LSU and Southern University, yet far enough away to give you a picture perfect escape.If you are looking for an apartment for rent in Baton Rouge, come see for yourself.