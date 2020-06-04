Regency Club

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: One Bedrooms are $300, Two Bedrooms are $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300- $600
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet 1 Pet (less than 40 pounds full grown) $10/month; 1 Pet (41-65 pounds full grown) $15/month; 2 Pets (Maximum total weight, of both pets combined, 65 pounds full grown) $25/month
restrictions: Restricted dog breeds include any dogs which are partial, or full, Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, English Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Rottweiler, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Doberman, Alaskan Malamutes, Huskies, Presa Canario, Saint Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, German Shepherd or Boxer. 1st Lake Properties reserves the right to restrict any other breed or animal.