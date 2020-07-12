/
south campus
119 Apartments for rent in South Campus, Baton Rouge, LA
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 02:29pm
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Last updated July 10 at 02:28pm
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated May 22 at 09:24pm
6 Units Available
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
1832 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25
5105 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
741 sqft
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious first-floor condo with convenient location - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 748 sq.ft. Includes washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 Brightside Dr. #29
2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
2405 Brightside #29 - Three story townhome located in a gated community off Brightside, just south of LSU near the bus line. This spacious unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3619 CHRISTINA AVE
3619 Christina Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1238 sqft
3619 CHRISTINA AVE Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to campus. - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. Tile in kitchen. Wood vinyl plank in living room and bedrooms. Close to LSU and Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1741 Brightside Dr H4
1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5277 Brightside View Dr
5277 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4554 Y A TITTLE AVE
4554 Y a Tittle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4554 Y A TITTLE AVE in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5135 Nicholson Drive #B15
5135 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
948 sqft
First-floor spacious 1-bedroom - Great property on Nicholson Dr. near campus. Very spacious with vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closet, fireplace, ample parking, bus route, swimming pool and more. (RLNE5831610)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1855 Brightside Dr. #B1
1855 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
886 sqft
Great Furnished 3 Bedroom Condo Blox at Brightside Close to LSU - Must see this 3 bedroom 2 Bath downstairs condo 1855 Brightside Dr. B1 at BLOX at Brightside. This unit comes furnished and all utilities included except the Electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1230 Sharlo Avenue
1230 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
1230 Sharlo - This duplex features all new flooring - tile and carpet. Separate dining area with parquet floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room with tile floors. Large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2117 Cypress Hall Alley
2117 Cypress Hall Alley, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1374 sqft
Charming New Orleans Style Townhouse on LSU bus route in coveted Arlington Plantation Townhouse Community: 1374 square foot, 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5416 Heatherstone Drive
5416 Heatherstone Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1991 sqft
Don't miss this great townhouse in the beautiful community of Heatherstone, located right off Brightside and the LSU bus line! This unit has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, as well as two covered parking spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
Three bedroom end unit town home located only a mile from LSU in a gated community of Lake Beau Pre Townhomes. The spacious floor plan features an open kitchen/dining area with island plus a walk-in pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
900 Dean Lee Drive - 1, #1506
900 Dean Lee Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1497 sqft
Huge, clean townhome with washer and dryer included, walk in closets, balcony with storage, features barbecue pits, pool, sand and volleyball court inside a small, gated community!! Please email for details and a showing!! Nikiya@pmola.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
1428 Sharlo Ave
1428 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1339 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath spacious condo right off campus. High Vaulted Ceiling in the living room. Each bedroom has its own bathroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5111 Arlington Ct.
5111 Arlington Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1555 sqft
5111 Arlington Ct. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse on LSU Bus Route ! - Directions: College to Lee to Brightside. Arlington Plantation is on the left just past traffic signal.