Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

The Millennium Towne Center offers upscale apartment living in Baton Rouge, LA. Our floor plans feature inspired urban design and we have incorporated that inspiration throughout our community, from stained concrete floors to ten-foot ceilings and exposed duct work. We feature a location that is just as desirable as our amenities. Located on Jefferson Highway adjacent to Towne Center at Cedar Lodge, we offer you access to the conveniences you need and the activities you enjoy.