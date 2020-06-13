/
15 Apartments for rent in New Iberia, LA📍
Reserve at Squirrel Run
2118 W Old Spanish Trl, New Iberia, LA
1 Bedroom
$905
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1213 sqft
Set among lush, tropical landscaping against a picturesque golf course, Squirrel Run Apartments in New Iberia offers upscale living in an ideal location.
909 East Pershing Street
909 East Pershing Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
Located in New Iberia.
308 South Landry Road
308 South Landry Drive, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1155 sqft
Ready to move in two bedroom one bath apartment. Great condition.
607 Ernest Street
607 Ernest Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1038 sqft
This cute little home is located directly behind Highland Baptist football field. Don't let it fool you, It's larger than it appears!! Recently updated with new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, and new countertops.
613 Park Ave
613 Park Avenue, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
750 sqft
Cute 2 BR Cottage - Cute 2 BR cottage with large living/kitchen. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch. Nice, big yard. Copy this link to your web browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://rently.
730 S Lewis Street
730 South Lewis Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Corporate Apartment! Two bedroom one bath fully furnished apartment! Nothing needed but to move in! Landlord pays all utilities along with cable and cox internet. All appliances including pots, dishes, utensil's, linens and towels provided as well.
408 Center Street - 5
408 Center St, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 408 Center Street - 5 in New Iberia. View photos, descriptions and more!
408 Center Street - 2
408 Center Street, New Iberia, LA
2 Bedrooms
$600
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 408 Center Street - 2 in New Iberia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1307 Oil Center Dr
1307 Oil Center Dr, Iberia County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Brand NEW townhouse near HWY 90, shopping & dining - Property Id: 179548 Now AVAILABLE!! 3bed 2Bath. GREAT LOCATION! Off Lewis St Next to HWY 90 and seconds from the new Rouses, hobby lobby, chick-fil-a and shopping.
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
1431 Old Spanish Trail Lot 4
1431 Old Spanish Trail Hwy, Cade, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed 1 Bath - Call 337.772.8005 for showings No Pets Allowed (RLNE4509318)
9801 Highway 182
9801 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$1,000
2.2 AC with 165.49 frontage on LA Highway 90. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 2.41 AC. May assemble to combine total 4.64 AC with access of 297.39 frontage on LA Hwy 90. Possible Build to Suit.
9628 Highway 182
9628 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$4,497
2.945 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Docking and Barge Slip with 240.98 linear footage on the Intracoastal Waterway. This parcel is adjacent to an available for lease 4.78 AC Bulkhead Waterfront Dock and Barge Slip. May assemble to combine total of 7.
9659 Highway 182
9659 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$2,000
1.8 AC , Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Frontage access on LA Highway 90 .
9681 Highway 182
9681 East Old Spanish Trail, Jeanerette, LA
Studio
$1,000
1.63AC Industrial Parcel - Stabilized production yard with security fencing. Parcel (DE-114) Part of combined total of 14.9 AC available for separate lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Iberia, the median rent is $599 for a studio, $717 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,133 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Iberia, check out our monthly New Iberia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Iberia area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Iberia from include Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Broussard, Addis, and Gardere.