Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

7 Studio Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA

Last updated July 9 at 09:04 PM
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
College Town
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,200
723 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.

Last updated September 24 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
8303 Ned Avenue
8303 Ned Avenue, Gardere, LA
Studio
$850
- (RLNE4766085)
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$825
605 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
38390 Highway 42 Ste A
38390 Louisiana Highway 42, Prairieville, LA
Studio
$3,000
2500 sqft
Commercial office space available in Prairieville located on Hwy 42. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, 2 year lease. Space is 2,500 sq ft.

July 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Baton Rouge rents increased over the past month

Baton Rouge rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $898 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $898 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Baton Rouge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

