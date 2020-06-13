Apartment List
baton rouge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA

South Campus
Jones Creek
Bocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson Drusilla
South Burbank
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
Downtown
9 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$785
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Eden Park
27 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$710
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Airline/Jefferson
10 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$962
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Mid City
12 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
23 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Downtown
22 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
O'Neal
50 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.

Median Rent in Baton Rouge

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Baton Rouge is $774, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $897.
Studio
$633
1 Bed
$774
2 Beds
$897
3+ Beds
$1,136

June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month

Baton Rouge rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Baton Rouge.
    • While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Baton Rouge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Baton Rouge?
    In Baton Rouge, the median rent is $633 for a studio, $774 for a 1-bedroom, $897 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,136 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Baton Rouge, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Baton Rouge?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Baton Rouge include South Campus, Jones Creek, Bocage Citi Place Concord Estates, Jefferson Drusilla, and South Burbank.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Baton Rouge?
    Some of the colleges located in the Baton Rouge area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Baton Rouge?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Baton Rouge from include Denham Springs, Bayou Cane, New Iberia, Zachary, and Gonzales.

