Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near Franciscan University
25 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
23 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
14 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,200
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Perkins - Highland
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
5 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
1 Unit Available
Pollard - Woodchase
7316 Sasanqua Ct.
7316 Sasanqua Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
3 Bedroom House with Swimmers Pool - Directions: Perkins Rd between Essen and Kenilworth Blvd. Turn by the Rum House. Subdivision: Camellia Trace 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS 2200 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,300.00 PET DEPOSIT: $500.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
8500 BLUEBONNET BLVD #16 Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON BLUEBONNET NEAR PERKINS ROWE - Directions: Bluebonnet Blvd. between Perkins and Highland.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
1 Unit Available
Southside
2270 Stuart Avenue
2270 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway.
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
1 Unit Available
South Burbank
7651 IBIZA DR
7651 Ibiza Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1670 sqft
3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat in the heart of Baton Rouge! This home sits on a calm, quiet, cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
1771 O Brien
1771 Obrien Dr, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1826 sqft
Conveniently Located near Perkins Rowe & Bluebonnet - A beautiful home located in a desirable area. Brick porch with Cypress colums surrounded by a professionally landscaped yard.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
1 Unit Available
Southside
4441 Arrowhead St
4441 Arrowhead Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1325 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8554 Essen Heights Ct
8554 South Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1656 sqft
Cute Home Off of Essen Heights - You'll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath! Located off of Essen Ln, this home is in the perfect location close to great restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping. Appliances included are the fridge, range, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
7707 Bluebonnet Blvd #421
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Flat in Perkins Rowe - This stylish 1 bedroom is move in ready. Overlooking the pool from the 4th floor, this unit has a bright and open floorplan, great function and chic finishes.
1 Unit Available
Perkins - Highland
11720 Perkins Road
11720 Perkins Road, Oak Hills Place, LA
Studio
$1,200
Country Living in the heart of South Baton Rouge - Country living in the heart of South Baton Rouge. Three bedroom, two bath, new paint and carpet inside. Three acre tract of land with house on the back potion secluded from the busy street.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.