old goodwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Old Goodwood, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
273 Bellewood Dr
273 Bellewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
273 Bellewood Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Mid City Baton Rouge Home with Garage - This home is located in the middle of Baton Rouge with easy access to downtown, the interstate and all the major shopping centers.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
707 Adelia Ln.
707 Adelia Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3770 sqft
Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style.
Results within 1 mile of Old Goodwood
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
39 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
14 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
5 Units Available
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D Available 07/15/20 2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3711 COLE DR
3711 Cole Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1068 sqft
Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2214 Bardwell Dr.
2214 Bardwell Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Great Location! - View Virtual Tour With Link Below!! http://www.transported.co/t/bmHNffaS "COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent nestled in a grove of beautiful oak trees! Great home in a great central location.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Old Goodwood
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.