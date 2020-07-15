Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
29 Apartments For Rent Near BRCC
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
37 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$735
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
14 Units Available
Mid City
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,200
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
12 Units Available
Goodwood Homesites
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$575
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1023 sqft
Spacious floor plans with walk-in closets and mini-blinds. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Located close to major universities in the area and public transport.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
6 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
5 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 10 at 02:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown East
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1195 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2270 Stuart Avenue
2270 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
1818 Cherokee St.
1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas Large Kitchen, SS appliances Separate Utility Room Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Tara
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside
4441 Arrowhead St
4441 Arrowhead Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1325 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tara
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
3711 COLE DR
3711 Cole Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1068 sqft
Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
720 Park Blvd
720 Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mid City
2214 Bardwell Dr.
2214 Bardwell Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Great Location! - View Virtual Tour With Link Below!! http://www.transported.co/t/bmHNffaS "COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent nestled in a grove of beautiful oak trees! Great home in a great central location.
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
707 Adelia Ln.
707 Adelia Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3770 sqft
Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style.