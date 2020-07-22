10 Apartments For Rent Near Southeastern

/
Southeastern
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 N Holly St
206 North Holly Street, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
House for rent in downtown Hammond features newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard,new water heater, hard wood floors, washer and dryer, king sized bed in master, porch with swing, new
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
710 S CHESTNUT Street
710 South Chestnut Street, Hammond, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1048 sqft
Charming remodeled home just minutes from downtown , shopping center , and Southeastern University. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has new hardwood floors , no carpet, and a fenced in backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
611 E ILLINOIS Street
611 E Illinois Ave, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
736 sqft
Newly remodeled one bedroom , one bath , and bonus room house. Minutes from downtown Hammond and Southeast University. Dog/Cats 25lbs and under are accepted with an additional $25 per month rent and $300 refundable deposit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
106 N CARTER Street
106 North Carter Street, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
These newly renovated efficiency apartments have it all! Each unit includes microwave, refrigerator, & stove. Laundry room conveniently located on each floor. Walking distance from SLU, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
710 SW RAILROAD Avenue
710 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,950
1720 sqft
Two suites available (H & F) located on the edge of downtown Hammond! For lease $1950/ month. One month's security deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 DEREK Drive
1305 Derek Dr, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,635
2726 sqft
Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
112 S HOLLY Street
112 S Holly St, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,577
4421 sqft
Two ground-floor office/retail suites for lease in downtown Hammond. Excellent location! Suites connect and are 1771 SF and 2650 SF. 112 Holly features reception, 5 offices, 2 baths, conference room and break room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
125 E THOMAS Street
125 East Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
Studio
$2,900
2725 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Best corner in Great Historic downtown Hammond. Fantastic location for lease! So many possibilities. Office, retail, restaurant, bakery, wholesale market!! Come check it out today.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
47439 N OAK Street
47439 North Oak Street, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$8,000
10000 sqft
10,000sf+ available space. Multiple buildings located in Hammond on the Corner of N Oak St/Highway 1064. Former school. Building design is classroom style. Located less than 3 miles from I55.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1130 ROMA Avenue
1130 Roma Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,375
1375 sqft
High traffic count w/ highway visibility. Located next door to Regions Bank. This suite fits many types of businesses criteria retail, office, finance, insurance or medical layout. Open floor plan w/ kitchenet, & bathroom.
