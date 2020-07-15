Apartment List
23 Apartments For Rent Near UL Lafayette

$
2 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$676
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
$
7 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
110 Avenue B
110 Avenue B, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2787 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This 100-year-old home is just under 3,000 square feet and has been completely updated with countless modern amenities.

1 Unit Available
Holden Heights
146 Ferndell Ave
146 Ferndell Avenue, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Nice Home on large shaded lot. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms in great area of Lafayette. Close to The Horse Farm, Cajun Field and Red's. This home is in good shape and on quiet street.

1 Unit Available
104 Richardson Avenue
104 Richardson Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2059 sqft
SHOWINGS to begin on June 1st. Executive Rental. Very spacious townhouse in centrally located area.

1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.

1 Unit Available
812 General Mouton Avenue
812 General Mouton Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease - 2 Bedroom 1 bath near UL@ Lafayette, downtown and oil center, refrigerator stove and washer dryer connections, fenced in backyard, front porch (RLNE5663650)

1 Unit Available
411 Harding St
411 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Charming Bunglow - 2BR-1BA - Conveniently Located - This 2 bedroom/1Bath home has lots of character! 2 bedroom/1bath, kitchen with stove and fridge and lots of cabinets/storage, great screened in porch.

1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.

1 Unit Available
124 Karen Drive
124 Karen Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1750 sqft
124 Karen Drive Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom in Woodvale school district - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been recently renovated from floor to ceiling! Beautiful wood floors throughout living, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
512 S Magnolia
512 South Magnolia Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
512 S Magnolia Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee (breed restrictions) Students: Yes Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, w/d connections Deposit: $450 Electricity: LUS Water/Sewer: LUS Trash: LUS Gas:

1 Unit Available
103 Gabriel Street
103 Gabriel Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated 3b/2b + bonus room (could be a 4th bedroom, play room or office) in the Saint Streets with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, great sized yard with a storage building and all within walking distance of UL! The

1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)

1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Freetown Walking Distance to UL and Downtown - Pets: Yes Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: Woodvale Middle School: Alleman High School: Lafayette Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Internet: LUS Trash: LUS Gas: Atmos Income

1 Unit Available
112 Hillside Drive #44
112 Hillside Drive, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom , Near UL At Three fountains condos No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734974)

1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1305 Lafayette Street
1305 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020! This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1

1 Unit Available
128 Theo St
128 Theo Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
A single family home available in Lafayette. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920249)

1 Unit Available
222 Marilyn Drive
222 Marilyn Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Updated Lafayette home located right off of Johnston Street. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and has been recently updated. Available for occupancy now, schedule a showing a make this one yours!

1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
403 S Buchanan Street
403 South Buchanan Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
976 sqft
Introducing the Buchanan Lofts! - This retro-chic living space was built in a refurbished downtown warehouse, featuring loft-style condominiums! This urban style unit has a unique floor plan and style - and comes FULLY FURNISHED! This is a

1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
107 Antoinette St
107 Antoinette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Excellent Location.. Johnston Street/Doucet Area! - Property Id: 134064 This property has been updated with stylish colors and waiting for you to check out! The location is superb...

1 Unit Available
110 Acadian Drive
110 Acadian Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1825 sqft
Spacious home in great location off South College. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath available now for move in. Newer water heater, roof and updated inside.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
317 General Mouton
317 General Mouton Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Call or Text 337.772.8005 for showing information (RLNE5597031)

