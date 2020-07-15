/
UL Lafayette
23 Apartments For Rent Near UL Lafayette
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$676
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$619
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.
Downtown Lafayette
110 Avenue B
110 Avenue B, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2787 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This 100-year-old home is just under 3,000 square feet and has been completely updated with countless modern amenities.
Holden Heights
146 Ferndell Ave
146 Ferndell Avenue, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Nice Home on large shaded lot. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms in great area of Lafayette. Close to The Horse Farm, Cajun Field and Red's. This home is in good shape and on quiet street.
104 Richardson Avenue
104 Richardson Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2059 sqft
SHOWINGS to begin on June 1st. Executive Rental. Very spacious townhouse in centrally located area.
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.
812 General Mouton Avenue
812 General Mouton Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home for lease - 2 Bedroom 1 bath near UL@ Lafayette, downtown and oil center, refrigerator stove and washer dryer connections, fenced in backyard, front porch (RLNE5663650)
411 Harding St
411 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Charming Bunglow - 2BR-1BA - Conveniently Located - This 2 bedroom/1Bath home has lots of character! 2 bedroom/1bath, kitchen with stove and fridge and lots of cabinets/storage, great screened in porch.
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
124 Karen Drive
124 Karen Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1750 sqft
124 Karen Drive Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Renovated 4 bedroom in Woodvale school district - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been recently renovated from floor to ceiling! Beautiful wood floors throughout living, kitchen, hallway and bedrooms.
512 S Magnolia
512 South Magnolia Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
512 S Magnolia Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House - Pets: Yes, with $300 pet fee (breed restrictions) Students: Yes Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove, w/d connections Deposit: $450 Electricity: LUS Water/Sewer: LUS Trash: LUS Gas:
103 Gabriel Street
103 Gabriel Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated 3b/2b + bonus room (could be a 4th bedroom, play room or office) in the Saint Streets with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, great sized yard with a storage building and all within walking distance of UL! The
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
Downtown Lafayette
507 E. Main Street
507 East Main Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Freetown Walking Distance to UL and Downtown - Pets: Yes Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: Woodvale Middle School: Alleman High School: Lafayette Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Internet: LUS Trash: LUS Gas: Atmos Income
112 Hillside Drive #44
112 Hillside Drive, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom , Near UL At Three fountains condos No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734974)
Downtown Lafayette
1305 Lafayette Street
1305 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020! This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1
128 Theo St
128 Theo Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
A single family home available in Lafayette. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5920249)
222 Marilyn Drive
222 Marilyn Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Updated Lafayette home located right off of Johnston Street. Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and has been recently updated. Available for occupancy now, schedule a showing a make this one yours!
Downtown Lafayette
403 S Buchanan Street
403 South Buchanan Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
976 sqft
Introducing the Buchanan Lofts! - This retro-chic living space was built in a refurbished downtown warehouse, featuring loft-style condominiums! This urban style unit has a unique floor plan and style - and comes FULLY FURNISHED! This is a
Magnolia Park
107 Antoinette St
107 Antoinette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Excellent Location.. Johnston Street/Doucet Area! - Property Id: 134064 This property has been updated with stylish colors and waiting for you to check out! The location is superb...
110 Acadian Drive
110 Acadian Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1825 sqft
Spacious home in great location off South College. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath available now for move in. Newer water heater, roof and updated inside.
Downtown Lafayette
317 General Mouton
317 General Mouton Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Call or Text 337.772.8005 for showing information (RLNE5597031)