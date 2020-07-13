The Patrician

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom), $600 (4 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1st pet, $150 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1st, $15 for 2nd
restrictions: We accept all dogs under 25lbs. with the exception of Dobermans, Chow Chows, German Shepherds, Rottweilers and all pit bull breeds. Cats must be spayed/neutered and de-clawed.
Parking Details: First come, first serve.