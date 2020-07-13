All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Patrician

5000 Claycut Rd · (225) 263-6071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5222 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Unit 5148 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5216 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Unit 5206 · Avail. now

$1,385

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Unit 5212 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Patrician.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom), $600 (4 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1st pet, $150 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1st, $15 for 2nd
restrictions: We accept all dogs under 25lbs. with the exception of Dobermans, Chow Chows, German Shepherds, Rottweilers and all pit bull breeds. Cats must be spayed/neutered and de-clawed.
Parking Details: First come, first serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Patrician have any available units?
The Patrician has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does The Patrician have?
Some of The Patrician's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Patrician currently offering any rent specials?
The Patrician is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Patrician pet-friendly?
Yes, The Patrician is pet friendly.
Does The Patrician offer parking?
Yes, The Patrician offers parking.
Does The Patrician have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Patrician does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Patrician have a pool?
Yes, The Patrician has a pool.
Does The Patrician have accessible units?
Yes, The Patrician has accessible units.
Does The Patrician have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Patrician has units with dishwashers.
