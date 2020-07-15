/
/
laplace
7 Apartments for rent in Laplace, LA📍
1625 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
1625 Williamsburg Drive, Laplace, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1845 sqft
Garage was converted to a 4th bedroom. Has a bonus room as well
341 FIR Street
341 Fir Street, Laplace, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1197 sqft
Section 8 welcomed. 19.8x13.4 carport and off street parking, large back yard, 12.5x6.10 front porch, located in old Laplace area
631 Revere Dr
631 Revere Drive, Laplace, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
631 Revere - 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Large private backyard. (RLNE5930699)
Results within 5 miles of Laplace
Good Hope Plantation
15621 AIRLINE Highway
15621 Airline Highway, Norco, LA
Studio
$900
750 sqft
Prime location right along Airline Hwy. Unit C does have an entrance facing Airline. has a small waiting area, a large reception area, a very spacious 31x15 conference area, and then a private office at the back of the unit.
Good Hope Plantation
441 W B Street
441 West B Street, Norco, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1591 sqft
This property is in excellent condition approx 1000 square feet is a new addition which include a Master bedroom closet and bathroom, and 1 bedroom the rest of the house is very well maintained. The back porch overlooks a large backyard.
178 HOMEWOOD Place
178 Homeswood Place, Reserve, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1278 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Laplace
827 Milling Ave - 77
827 Milling Ave, Luling, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Laplace area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Laplace from include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, and Houma.
