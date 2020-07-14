Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 first. $150 second
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1; $15 for 2
restrictions: Under 25 lbs
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent