Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Warwick

8001 Jefferson Hwy · (253) 246-1928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Jefferson - Drusilla

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 82 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Unit 163 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warwick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
internet access
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 first. $150 second
limit: 2
rent: $10 for 1; $15 for 2
restrictions: Under 25 lbs
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warwick have any available units?
Warwick has 3 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Warwick have?
Some of Warwick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warwick currently offering any rent specials?
Warwick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warwick pet-friendly?
Yes, Warwick is pet friendly.
Does Warwick offer parking?
Yes, Warwick offers parking.
Does Warwick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warwick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warwick have a pool?
Yes, Warwick has a pool.
Does Warwick have accessible units?
Yes, Warwick has accessible units.
Does Warwick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warwick has units with dishwashers.
