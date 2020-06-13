162 Apartments for rent in Denham Springs, LA

/
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
1 Unit Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1618 SUNSET DR
1618 Sunset Drive, Denham Springs, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1183 sqft
Great updated rental home conveniently located near great shopping and restaurants. Home is spacious with 3 bedrooms, open kitchen and living areas, NO CARPET, and large backyard! Make your appointment to view today!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2617 Kelli Drive #2
2617 Kelli Drive, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1022 sqft
PICTURES ARE AT WWW.KEYSTONE225.COM. Come see this 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath condo in Denham Springs that did NOT flood! This home is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
522 Fawn Lake Drive
522 Fawn Lake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1378 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath GORGEOUS home for Lease! - Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom/2 bath home for lease! Conveniently located off O'neal Lane in Lake Park subdivision, less than 5 minutes from Interstate 12. This one won't last long! (RLNE5857950)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11124 Maxwell Drive
11124 Maxwell Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2028 sqft
- (RLNE5851452)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26195 Fallen Oaks Dr.
26195 Fallen Oaks Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1331 sqft
Fallen Oaks - Beautiful home located on large corner lot & completely renovated. No carpet, and brand new fixtures & finishes throughout. Large rear carport, covered patio & wooden deck in back yard. Very nice home, ready for occupancy.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8817 Shadow Bluff
8817 Shadow Bluff Avenue, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1394 sqft
Shadow Bluff - Home in excellent condition. Home features a large living room, breakfast area and kitchen as well as nice sized bedrooms.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
O'Neal
50 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairwood
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
11049 Chalice Dr.
11049 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Nice home off Sherwood - This home is located at the end of the street in a cute cul-de-sac. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Tile is throughout the house.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
31855 La HWY 16 804
31855 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1106 sqft
- (RLNE3542949)
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
In Denham Springs, the median rent is $702 for a studio, $859 for a 1-bedroom, $995 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,260 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Denham Springs, check out our monthly Denham Springs Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Denham Springs area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Denham Springs from include Baton Rouge, Covington, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.