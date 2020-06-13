/
143 Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10645 Woodland Oaks
10645 Woodland Oak Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
3 Bedroom House off Bluebonnet and Jefferson Available Mid October.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10015 Hillyard Ave.
10015 Hillyard Avenue, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
Jefferson Terrace - Wonderful home in great Jefferson Terrace location. This rare rental is clean and in excellent condition. Three nice size bedrooms, two full size bathrooms, spacious den formal dining area and large kitchen with breakfast area.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
5148 Floynell Dr.
5148 Floynell Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
LIVE AT BLUEBONNET AND I-10 WITH BIG YARD! - Great Location in Jefferson Terrace next to the school! WALK TO BLUE CROSS OFFICES, bike to Bluebonnet Blvd, enjoy the NEIGHBORHOOD PARK that has a swimming/tennis club too! 1800 SQ FT.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10727 Danbury Dr.
10727 Danbury Drive, Inniswold, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1796 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home Located in Jefferson Terrace Available Mid March - Directions: From Airline Hwy. to Cal Rd. enter Jefferson Terrace Subdivision turn right on Danbury Dr.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Airline/Jefferson
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Perkins - Highland
13751 Gentilly Court
13751 Gentilly Court, Village St. George, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
13751 Gentilly Court - Located in Perkins Village off Perkins by Pecue Lane.. Across street from BREC park. This 1304 sq.
Jefferson - Drusilla
10290 W. Winston Ave. Unit #6
10290 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
568 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo in a Gated Community off Bluebonnet near Costco - Directions: Bluebonnet from Jefferson or Airline Hwy. Turn North on Celtic Ave. Turn Left on Professional Blvd. Drive to end of street and to the Gate of Lake Plaza Condos.
Westminster - Pine Park
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
Jefferson - Drusilla
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
Jefferson - Drusilla
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Inniswold rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,470.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Inniswold include Airline/Jefferson, and Jefferson Terrace Inniswold.
Some of the colleges located in the Inniswold area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Inniswold from include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.