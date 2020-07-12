/
145 Apartments for rent in South Burbank, Baton Rouge, LA
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
7300 Burbank Dr 14
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants.
7651 IBIZA DR
7651 Ibiza Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1670 sqft
3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat in the heart of Baton Rouge! This home sits on a calm, quiet, cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool
8157 Starwood Ct.
8157 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896758)
8155 Starwood Ct.
8155 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896757)
808 Meadow Bend Unit A
808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets.
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.
1344 Meridian Dr
1344 Meridian Dr, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes - Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, downtown, and only 4 miles from LSU; this trendy community features a dog park, clubhouse and pool.
7300 Burbank Dr 17
7300 Burbank Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE3562671)
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H
818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR.
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.
8303 Ned Avenue
8303 Ned Avenue, Gardere, LA
Studio
$850
- (RLNE4766085)
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C
612 South Kenilworth Parkway, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
705 sqft
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in great location near LSU - Don't miss out this home will go fast. Spacious and close to Mall and plenty of restaurants in the heart of Baton Rouge. Call today for a showing.
809 Summer Breeze Dr. - 105, 3185 Balis Dr., Ste. 114
809 Summer Breeze Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1467 sqft
THIS SINGLE-STORY 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO VILLA IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PERKINS ROWE AND THE MALL OF LA. WOOD FLOOR UNIT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE ISLAND BAR.
Results within 1 mile of South Burbank
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25
5105 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
741 sqft
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious first-floor condo with convenient location - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 748 sq.ft. Includes washer/dryer.
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.
10512 Springtree Ave
10512 Springtree Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in South Bluebonnet - Nicholson Subdivision. Great floor plan with hard wood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a great backyard overlooking the pond. More info at www.pmi-batonrouge.com OR Call 225-306-3174