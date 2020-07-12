Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:30 PM

145 Apartments for rent in South Burbank, Baton Rouge, LA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,064
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Dr 14
7300 Unit 32 Burbank Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Beautiful 2 BR/2 BA Condo for Lease in Baton Rouge - Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium available at Lakes Edge condominium community. Great location on Burbank Dr. minutes from Louisiana State University, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7651 IBIZA DR
7651 Ibiza Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1670 sqft
3br/2bath home that feels like a resort/retreat in the heart of Baton Rouge! This home sits on a calm, quiet, cul-de-sac in the gated community of University Villas, and tenant will have access to neighborhood amenities- clubhouse, resort style pool

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8157 Starwood Ct.
8157 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896758)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8155 Starwood Ct.
8155 Starwood Court, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$750
- (RLNE5896757)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Meadow Bend Unit A
808 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gated Community Close to LSU! - Don't miss out on this wonderful unit inside of a gated complex seconds away from LSU. This location is perfect for students and or young professionals. Two Bedrooms each with its own bathroom and spacious closets.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10136 Bonnet Cove
10136 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
10136 Bonnet Cove Available 07/24/20 3BR 3BA Small Gated Community off of Burbank - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10126 Bonnet Cove
10126 Bonnet Cove Ave, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
10126 Bonnet Cove Available 07/17/20 Spacious 3BR 3BA off Burbank and Bluebonnet - CHIC TOWNHOME IN SMALL GATED COMMUNITY. BOOMING AREA WITH LOTS OF NEW DEVELOPMENTS. CONVENIENT TO LSU, MALL OF LA AND GREAT RESTAURANTS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1344 Meridian Dr
1344 Meridian Dr, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1653 sqft
Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes - Brand New Home in Pelican Lakes! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, downtown, and only 4 miles from LSU; this trendy community features a dog park, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7300 Burbank Dr 17
7300 Burbank Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- (RLNE3562671)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9736 Summer Glenn
9736 Summer Glen Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 weeks free rent with 13 month lease! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Baton Rouge.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7826 Antebellum Ave.
7826 Antebellum Avenue, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1653 sqft
7826 Antebellum Ave. Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom home off Burbank In Pelican Lakes Subdv. Community Pool & Fitness Center! - Directions: Pelican Lakes is located on Burbank Drive between Staring Lane and Lee Drive.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H
818 Meadow Bend Drive, Gardere, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
818 Meadow Bend Dr., Apt. H Available 07/15/20 2 BEDROOM UPSTAIRS CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY - Directions: HIGHLAND RD. TO GARDERE; RIGHT ON BURBANK; CONDOS APPROXIMATELY 1/2 MILE ON THE RIGHT OR W. LEE DR.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
629 Northbrook Dr.
629 Northbrook Drive, Gardere, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1613 sqft
629 Northbrook Dr. Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House located off Burbank in Magnolia Lakes! Available July 15 - Directions: MAGNOLIA LAKES IS OFF BURBANK DR, HALF A MILE NORTHWEST OF STARING LN. THE ENTRANCE TO THE COMMUNITY IS NORTHBROOK DR.

1 of 1

Last updated September 24 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
8303 Ned Avenue
8303 Ned Avenue, Gardere, LA
Studio
$850
- (RLNE4766085)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C
612 South Kenilworth Parkway, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
705 sqft
612 S. Kenilworth Pkwy. Unit 1C Available 08/01/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in great location near LSU - Don't miss out this home will go fast. Spacious and close to Mall and plenty of restaurants in the heart of Baton Rouge. Call today for a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
809 Summer Breeze Dr. - 105, 3185 Balis Dr., Ste. 114
809 Summer Breeze Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1467 sqft
THIS SINGLE-STORY 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO VILLA IS LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO PERKINS ROWE AND THE MALL OF LA. WOOD FLOOR UNIT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH CERAMIC TILE AND LARGE ISLAND BAR.
Results within 1 mile of South Burbank
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 02:29pm
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25
5105 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
741 sqft
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious first-floor condo with convenient location - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 748 sq.ft. Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10512 Springtree Ave
10512 Springtree Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in South Bluebonnet - Nicholson Subdivision. Great floor plan with hard wood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a great backyard overlooking the pond. More info at www.pmi-batonrouge.com OR Call 225-306-3174

