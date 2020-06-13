/
31 Apartments for rent in Zachary, LA📍
Baker/Zachary
17 Units Available
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Zachary
42 Units Available
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4000 McHugh Rd 102
4000 Mchugh Road, Zachary, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4000 McHugh Rd 102 Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE4042978)
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4853 July Street
4853 July Street, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Zachery 3BR 1.5BA - Very well maintained 3BR 1.5BA brick home located in the desirable Zachery area. Large fenced in backyard that bumps to woods for privacy. Conveniently located close to shopping and dining. (RLNE5853421)
Zachary
1 Unit Available
20978 High Plains Drive
20978 High Plains Dr, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2211 sqft
Trendy! Newly constructed in 2019, spacious 2211 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Fairview Gardens Subdivision.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
7155 Landry Drive
7155 Landry Drive, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1920 sqft
Trendy, 2-story, 1920 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located in coveted Marshall Bond Estates. This home features a spacious open floor plan living/dining/kitchen.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2031 Zelmere Street
2031 Zelmere Street, Zachary, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2239 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Prestigious Windsor Place Subdivision. This fully furnished, energy efficient, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2239 sq ft, executive home has carpet, tile, and hard wood flooring throughout.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
6347 Mallard Crossing
6347 Mallard Crossing Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1689 sqft
New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances. New construction in the Zachary school district. 3 bdrm/3 bath home with enclosed garage and all appliances.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
5425 Fairway Drive
5425 Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
Please read entire listing carefully. This is a beautiful home in the Fennwood Subdivision of Zachary. This home has been updated throughout. Granite and new appliances in kitchen, painted throughout, brand new roof.
Zachary
1 Unit Available
2551 Arceneaux Ave.
2551 Arceneaux Avenue, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1489 sqft
2551 Arceneaux Ave. Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom Home in Zachary in Marshall Bond Estates - Directions: From Rollins Road turn onto Marshall Bond Drive, left on Arceneaux Ave, home is on the right at the end - corner of Arceneaux and Harrel Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Zachary
Baker
1 Unit Available
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
11650 Candace St Available 06/15/20 Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Baker
1 Unit Available
1128 Sinbad Drive
1128 Sinbad Street, Baker, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2092 sqft
- (RLNE5617306)
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6023 Stoneview Ave D
6023 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
6023 Stoneview Apt D - Property Id: 293499 2 Bed 1.5 Bath All Ceramic Floors. Laundry area. Open patio. Stove/ dishwasher. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293499 Property Id 293499 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833444)
Brownfields
1 Unit Available
6012 Stoneview Ave A
6012 Stoneview Avenue, Baker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
6012 Stoneview Apt A - Property Id: 293500 Includes stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer, open patio. No carpet Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293500 Property Id 293500 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5833420)
Baker
1 Unit Available
5441 Truman St
5441 Truman Street, Brownfields, LA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1700 sqft
- (RLNE4749448)
Results within 10 miles of Zachary
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
5021 McClelland Dr
5021 Mcclelland Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685178)
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
8244 Prescott Rd.
8244 Prescott Road, Merrydale, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Spacious Home! - (RLNE5762829)
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
6680 Hanks Dr
6680 Hanks Drive, Merrydale, LA
1 Bedroom
$425
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683221)
Brookstown
1 Unit Available
4747 Annette St
4747 Annette Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$450
Affordable apartments for rent in Baton Rouge No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683260)
Central
1 Unit Available
9327 Monhegan Street
9327 Monhegan Ave, Central, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1653 sqft
cutest little family home! - This precious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located conveniently off of Blackwater road in Baker. The cute cottage style exterior is perfectly complimented with the bright, newly updated interior.
Victoria Farms
1 Unit Available
5224 Dickens Dr
5224 Dickens Drive, Merrydale, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
6000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 5 BEDROOMS 6000 SQFT HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 296960 VERY LARGE HOUSE 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHROOMS ,2 KITCHENS, DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, HUGE DEN, ETC. OUTSIDE PATIO, CARPORT, LARGE YARD, VERY NICE HOME. SECTION 8 WELCOME.
