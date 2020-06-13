/
/
addis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
108 Apartments for rent in Addis, LA📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
166 Units Available
Sweetwater
3476 Sweetwater Boulevard, Addis, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1371 sqft
Sweetwater Apartment Homes is the newest apartment community in West Baton Rouge. Sweetwater is located in Addis, Louisiana between the towns of Brusly and Plaquemine with easy access to I-10.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3948 Cypress Hall Dr.
3948 Cypress Hall Dr, Addis, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3948 Cypress Hall Dr. Available 07/01/20 Sugar Hill Plantation - Just a short drive from Baton Rouge or Plaquemine. Located in Sugar Hill Plantation by the YMCA. Spacious end unit with open floor plan .
Results within 5 miles of Addis
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:36pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:21pm
South Campus
20 Units Available
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1275 W. Chimes St.
1275 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
1275 W. Chimes St.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5229 Brightside View Dr
5229 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has their own bed/bathroom On LSU bus route Great
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1528 Sharlo Ave
1528 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2BR 2BA Spacious Townhouse Close to LSU - This property is located close to LSU and is on the bus route. Very spacious which makes it great for roommates. 1BR and BA downstairs and 1BR and BA upstairs with its own sitting area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1230 Sharlo Avenue
1230 Sharlo Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
1230 Sharlo Avenue Available 07/10/20 1230 Sharlo - This duplex features all new flooring - tile and carpet. Separate dining area with parquet floors. Wood burning fireplace in living room with tile floors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
3619 CHRISTINA AVE
3619 Christina Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1238 sqft
3619 CHRISTINA AVE Available 08/05/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to campus. - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan. Tile in kitchen. Wood vinyl plank in living room and bedrooms. Close to LSU and Downtown.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1362 Brightside Dr. #202
1362 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1533 sqft
1362 Brightside #202 - This almost new condo is just South of the LSU campus and on the bus route, it has three bedrooms and three full baths. The unit has new carpet and granite counters in the kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2405 Brightside Dr. #29
2405 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
2405 Brightside #29 - Three story townhome located in a gated community off Brightside, just south of LSU near the bus line. This spacious unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5277 Brightside View Dr
5277 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
5277 Brightside View Dr Available 06/15/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Townhouse - Open concept floor plan - large living/dining flows to kitchen All appliances included plus full size washer/dryer Has fenced yard with patio Each person has
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5143 Brightside View Dr
5143 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
5143 Brightside View Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse - With covered parking & ext.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
847 E BOYD DR
847 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1058 sqft
Great condo in a quiet neighborhood near LSU!! The living room is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has laminate counter tops, lots of storage space and the laundry room is located here also.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4554 Y A TITTLE AVE
4554 Y a Tittle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment . It has central air and heat. It is move in ready. It comes with a stove and fridge. The rent is $650 per month. The deposit is $650.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
1712 Brightside Drive
1712 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1150 sqft
Trendy newly updated 1150 square feet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town house near LSU Campus on Tigerland A/B bus route. This open floor plan living/nook has been freshly updated with ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
58450 Village Court
58450 Village Court, Plaquemine, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1938 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home on the golf course. Open floor plan with high ceilings in living room. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Home comes with all appliances
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
2122 Stonehenge Drive
2122 Stonehenge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful refreshed unit in Heatherstone on the LSU bus line. Features quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths and laminate wood flooring throughout the living areas. Enjoy community pool and tennis courts.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd. Unit 049
4000 Lake Beau Pre Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1632 sqft
Large end unit townhome in the gated subdivision of lake beau pre. Spacious 3 bedroom floorplan with 2 bedrooms on lower level and 1 upstairs. No carpet, washer and dryer included and covered parking. Nikiya@pmola.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5613 Ducros Dr
5613 Ducros Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1428 sqft
Great home just around the corner from LSU perfect for the students. 3 bedroom 2 bath home renting for 1650.00 per month with a 1 year lease. Beau Pre is 2 minutes from LSU just down River Rd. NO PETS PLEASE
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
South Campus
1 Unit Available
710 E Boyd Dr
710 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1473 sqft
***Available July 1*** Recently updated 3 Bedroom, 2 bath condo in University View Condos on East Boyd. This complex has an amazing location super close to campus.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Addis, the median rent is $609 for a studio, $745 for a 1-bedroom, $863 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,093 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Addis, check out our monthly Addis Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Addis area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, Nicholls State University, and University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Addis from include Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Denham Springs, New Iberia, and Zachary.