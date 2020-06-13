5 Apartments for rent in Hammond, LA

/
The Heights Apartments
19216 Dr. John Lambert Drive, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$894
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1238 sqft
The Heights new luxury apartment homes are located in Hammond, Louisiana settled halfway between Baton Rouge and New Orleans with easy access to both I-12 and I-55.
24025 Conservation Way Avenue
24025 Conservation Way Ave, Tangipahoa County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of Cypress Reserve as well as a convenient commute to I-12, I-55, and the Causeway.
23083 Rosa Boulevard
23083 Rosa Blvd, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1258 sqft
New construction 3 bedroom/2bathroom home for rent in The Coves of the Highland in Robert, LA. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and 2' faux wood blinds throughout. Home is move in ready with washer/dryer included.
39051 Fairfield Drive
39051 Fairfield Drive, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1448 sqft
New Construction in small subdivision south of Ponchatoula. Landlord owned subdivision with large yard just miles from the interstate and Ponchatoula High School. 1 year lease. Two house are available for rent. Waiting on postal address.
48169 Thornhill Lane
48169 Thornhill Lane, Natalbany, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
JUST 3.7 MILES FROM SOUTHEASTERN. WATER, SEWER, & GARBAGE PAID BY LESSOR. UNITS HAVE WASHER, DRYER, RANGE/OVEN, & REFRIGERATOR.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hammond rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Hammond area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hammond from include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, and Covington.
