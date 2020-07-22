/
/
/
sherwood forest
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Sherwood Forest, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
7 Units Available
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$605
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1346 Wellington Dr.
1346 Wellington Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2469 sqft
1346 Wellington Dr. Available 08/24/20 4 Bedroom House off Sherwood Forest Near St. Thomas More School! - Subdivision: Sherwood Forest 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHROOMS 2,469 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,200.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
12020 Florida Blvd
12020 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
749 sqft
Great Rental Units Available at Summer Grove Condominiums At Sherwood Forest. 2 Br 1 BAth. Studio and 1 Br Kitchenettes in construction ready for spring/summer/fall 2014 and 2015 apply online
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
522 S Flannery A
522 S Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$930
522 S Flannery - Property Id: 235329 Spacious townhome renovated with new appliances, nice and clean, maintained in a prime location. Near to Dining, Shopping, Banking and I-20 access.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood Forest
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
7 Units Available
Park Regency
260 Sharp Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$645
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
915 sqft
Welcome to our peaceful hidden sanctuary where safety and comfort are our priority! Park Regency Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
40 Units Available
Magnolia Trace
11585 N Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1408 sqft
Comfortable units located across the street from shopping and dining and just a short drive from the Mall of Louisiana and LSU. Child-friendly community with after-school programs.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
9 Units Available
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1100 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1763 Brocade Dr.
1763 Brocade Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,500
Immaculate home - Clean home in Broadmoor ready for new occupants (RLNE5979886)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
14253 Jane Seymour Drive
14253 Jane Seymour Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
14253 Jane Seymour Drive Available 08/01/20 2BR 2BA Millerville - 2BR 2BA House with fenced in yard (RLNE5914486)
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1034 Elizabeth Dr.
1034 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom House In Broadmoor With Large Bonus Building in Backyard - Subdivision: Broadmoor 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2,100 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,995.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995.00 PET DEPOSIT: $250.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
10233 Mollylea drive
10233 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1922 sqft
- (RLNE5851451)
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2931 Toulon Street
2931 Toulon Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1175 sqft
- For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2dcd4abe-979d-4458-8553-e4af528fdb99/ (RLNE5617316)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1044 Monterrey Blvd.
1044 Monterrey Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2016 sqft
- (RLNE5614878)
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1820 Carolyn Sue
1820 Unit 6 Carolyn Sue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Colliston Condos - Where else can you find a beautiful home in the city, that also has the perks of being on a private road? Look no further than this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! Complete with a beautiful, modern interior, cozy fireplace and
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout. All bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2233 Cedarcrest Avenue
2233 Cedarcrest Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1693 sqft
2233 Cedarcrest Avenue Available 08/15/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE ON CEDARCREST - Subdivision: CEDARCREST 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,693 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,450.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,450.00 PET DEPOSIT: $ 250.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Elizabeth
744 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1850 sqft
744 Elizabeth Dr in Broadmoor - This spacious home is located off Goodwood Blvd in Broadmoor Subdivision. There is a dbl garage with large storage, a living/dining room, and a den/family room by the kitchen. There laminate, carpet & tile flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11224 CHALICE DR
11224 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home! It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house that has been completely renovated throughout! All new roof, fresh exterior and interior paint, and a new hot water heater! Updated and professionally cleaned! Cute front door, ceramic tiling
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
375 Rushmore Drive
375 Rushmore Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Trendy, newly renovated, 1600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Stevendale. Easy access to Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2245 King Arthur Blvd
2245 King Arthur Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
This Camelot Village 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit condo features an upgraded bath & master bath counter tops, spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage. Welcome your guests into a den adorned by a wood burning fire place.
1 of 17
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1824 Winter Ridge
1824 Winter Ridge Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
- (RLNE5337720)
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
12530 ROBBIE AVE
12530 Robbie Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Neat and clean 3 bedroom 2 full bath half duplex with centeal air/heat, refrigerator, dishwasher an electric range, inside washer and dryer hookup, fenced in back yard, covered patio and 2 offstreat parking spots.