Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM

104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA

Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
Downtown
21 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
South Campus
3 Units Available
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
35 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
$
Brookstown
7 Units Available
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
College Town
Contact for Availability
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South Campus
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated April 9 at 03:14pm
Monticello
7 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus
1 Unit Available
5143 Brightside View Dr
5143 Brightside View Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
5143 Brightside View Dr Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse - With covered parking & ext.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
LSU
1 Unit Available
3390 Nicholson Dr. Unit C305
3390 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1322 sqft
Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tara
1 Unit Available
7640 LaSalle #111
7640 Lasalle Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Towne Center/ Jefferson/ Lobdell - Spacious 2 bedroom condo on LaSalle Ave. Open kitchen and living area with tile floors and fireplace. Balcony off of living room with outside storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1321 WETHERILL ST
1321 Wetherill Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
1321 WETHERILL ST - Property Id: 199400 UNDER CONSTRUCTION TO BE NEWLY REMODELED & UPDATED WITH OPEN FLOOR-PLAN! This 2bed room 1bath cottage home is perfect for a college student attending Southern Unversity as it is located ONLY 5 minutes from

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Goodwood
1 Unit Available
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scotlandville
1 Unit Available
1188 Rosenwald Rd
1188 Rosenwald Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$550
RENT SPECIAL OFFERED!!! Affordable apartment for rent in Baton Rouge Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5683095)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tara
1 Unit Available
1640 Cobblestone Court
1640 Cobblestone Court, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
Serene Classic Enchanting - This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is tucked away on a peaceful, pretty cul-de-sac off LaSalle just minutes from Whole Foods and fabulous restaurants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
8155 Jefferson Hwy. #503
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1200 sqft
Location on Jefferson Hwy. can't be beat!! 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Bocage Area. Spacious 2 bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private balcony, washer/dryer, walk-in closets and more.

June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Baton Rouge rents declined over the past month

Baton Rouge rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $897 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $897 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Baton Rouge.
    • While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Baton Rouge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

