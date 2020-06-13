/
old jefferson
223 Apartments for rent in Old Jefferson, LA📍
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7723 O'Neal Rd
7723 O'neal Road, Old Jefferson, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Nice 4BR HOME in a very quite neighborhood - Beautiful home with large back yard located in the back of a very quiet neighborhood close to Airline Hwy and Antioch.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue
16423 Woodlawn Acres Avenue, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1388 sqft
Conveniently located 1388 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Woodlawn Acres Subdivision. This elevated home features a bonus loft perfect for office/study/game room and an open floor plan kitchen/dinning area.
Results within 1 mile of Old Jefferson
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7561 Oakmount Dr.
7561 Oakmount Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
7561 Oakmount Dr. Available 08/01/20 Compare this home to HGTV! $1375 near new Womans Hispital - Terrific home in Briarplace with 3 Br 2 baths double garage and walking trails. Beautiful granite counters and all new floors. Did not flood either.
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
5623 South Alleghany Court
5623 South Allegheny Court, Shenandoah, LA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2427 sqft
- (RLNE5719360)
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.
Shenandoah
1 Unit Available
15045 Shenandoah View Ct
15045 Shenandoah View Court, Shenandoah, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
15045 Shenandoah View Ct Available 07/15/20 Beautiful New Construction 3 bedroom plus office! - Newly constructed Modern Farmhouse design features open floor plan, soaring ceilings, recessed lighting and bright finishes.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
13316 Bergin Dr.
13316 Bergin Dr, Shenandoah, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
885 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse In a Gated Community - Directions: Airline to Jefferson Hwy. Pass Stumberg. Left into Strohmberg Subdivision: Strohmberg Townhouses 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 885 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,300.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5146 Stumberg Lane
5146 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Available June 1st Great Schools!! 3bed/2bath-$1300 rent/$1300 security deposit Wood downstairs and carpet upstairs Refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided- tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for yard maintenance pets welcome- no pit
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5111 South Oaks Drive
5111 South Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
Darling Town home in the heart of town! - Absolutely darling townhome close to everything! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 car carport, end unit with water included. Water included in rent. For a virtual tour please click below link: https://www.zillow.
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
6212 Stumberg Ln. Unit 103
6212 Stumberg Lane, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Great Condo On Stumberg! - From your covered parking spots, you will be greeted with your private, fenced courtyard. Once inside you will find fresh, neutral paint and nice flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Old Jefferson
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Shenandoah
13 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$745
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$780
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Old Jefferson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,490.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Old Jefferson include Jefferson Tiger Bend.
Some of the colleges located in the Old Jefferson area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Old Jefferson from include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.