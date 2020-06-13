8 Apartments for rent in Thibodaux, LA📍
Home to 14,566 people, Thibodaux is certainly a popular town on the Louisiana bayou. That means terrific food, proximity to the Gulf of Mexico, and great jazz music. Beautiful sugar cane fields add an aesthetic appeal, too. The city also has 28 nationally recognized historic landmarks; that's just insane for its size! These qualities make Thibodaux a premier spot in the region. It may be small, but New Orleans is just over an hour away if you need the big city. The best thing about Thibodaux is that it moves at the pace you want it to. What more could you want from life near the Gulf Coast?
Exhale and Relax
Some small towns don't have many available rental homes. Others have a lot more homes for sale than for rent. In Thibodaux, a renter-occupied percentage of 43.1 percent (much higher than Louisiana's average) and plenty of for-rent listings throughout the year ensure you won't run into any such issues, regardless of whether you want to find an apartment or house rental. Variety is another good aspect of the housing market here. While detached houses in Thibodaux do account for 65.5 percent of homes, everything from mobile homes to townhomes can be leased.
Beat the Heat
There are nearly 220 sunny days per year, which means you can increase your collection of goofy sunglasses. Yet some of those sunny days will make you feel like you're being fried. You are going to need the air-conditioning, which can make your utilities bill pricey. While it's tough to find an apartment rental in Thibodaux with an all bills paid deal, there are complexes that include some bills, and usually that entails water and / or heating. Don't pass up on such a deal, as it can save you dough from May through September. The average temperature hovers around 90 degrees Fahrenheit during this period.
Search in Comfort
Did you read the last paragraph? Unless you're immune to heat, search anywhere from November through April as the climate is really pleasant then. Of course, personal obligations can force you to move during inopportune times. The good news, though, is that 15 to 25 days should be ample time to complete everything no matter when you arrive here.
Don't Rush the Lease Deal
It's good to prepare what you need -- one month's rent, proof of income, security deposit, and credit report. However, don't be in a hurry to sign the deal. Check to make sure the place doesn't have any hidden issues, such as infestation, leaks or sub-par plumbing; considering that 38.5 percent of homes were built before 1960, it's a good idea to make sure time hasn't done too much damage.
Although the city only covers 5.5 square miles, areas differ. Do you want to be within walking distance of bars? Do you want other tenants to hear you singing Jimmy Buffett songs as you cook breakfast? Do you want to be able to raise a alligator without worrying the neighbors? Get your priorities straight, or else you may be living in one of those pet-friendly apartments that forbid alligator. And that's just unacceptable.
Downtown Thibodaux: Downtown Thibodaux, where entertainment awaits. The Envie Restaurant and Oyster Bar, Peppers Pizzeria and Peltier Park ensure you don't have to drive for a meal, drink, or green space. While the cost of living is a bit higher here than other parts of town, Downtown Thibodaux is very walkable, and you can pretty much run all major errands on foot or bike.
Rienzi: Plaza Del Rienzi Shopping Center and a few eateries highlight the area. It's easy to cycle around the neighborhood, and waking is feasible for a few trips, but a car is recommended for convenience.
Heros Park: More car dependent than other Thibodaux neighborhoods, you'll find that this area is mostly residential.
Acadia: Bayou Country Club and Acadia Park make this the best neighborhood for enjoying the outdoors. It's somewhat walkable.
It's important to learn about Thibodaux's past, and viewing landmarks on the National Register of Historic Places can help you; sites like the Rienzi Plantation, Acadia Plantation, and Bank of Lafourche Building are must-sees. Once you understand Thibodaux's story, it's important to get into the groove of today. While that usually requires a car, the town is surprisingly walkable for a small Louisiana city. The city loves to eat, whether it be Cajun food at Bubba's II Po-Boys or seafood at Spahr's Seafood. The activity at night, with bars like Red Goose Saloon, The Chill Zone Bar and Diamond Horseshoe, is a blast. The Main Street Farmer's Market makes sure you can always buy fresh and local, and charming boutique stores in the Downtown area offer all the niche shopping you could need. Life in Thibodaux is like a jazz song, freely flowing with an easy yet exciting beat. When you want more, attractions in the greater area, like the Edward Douglas White House and Laurel Valley Village, are a delight. New Orleans isn't too far, either. Thibodaux, as you can see, has the ingredients you need to get your life flowing at the pace you want.