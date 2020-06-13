8 Apartments for rent in Thibodaux, LA

Moving to Thibodaux

Exhale and Relax

Some small towns don't have many available rental homes. Others have a lot more homes for sale than for rent. In Thibodaux, a renter-occupied percentage of 43.1 percent (much higher than Louisiana's average) and plenty of for-rent listings throughout the year ensure you won't run into any such issues, regardless of whether you want to find an apartment or house rental. Variety is another good aspect of the housing market here. While detached houses in Thibodaux do account for 65.5 percent of homes, everything from mobile homes to townhomes can be leased.

Beat the Heat

There are nearly 220 sunny days per year, which means you can increase your collection of goofy sunglasses. Yet some of those sunny days will make you feel like you're being fried. You are going to need the air-conditioning, which can make your utilities bill pricey. While it's tough to find an apartment rental in Thibodaux with an all bills paid deal, there are complexes that include some bills, and usually that entails water and / or heating. Don't pass up on such a deal, as it can save you dough from May through September. The average temperature hovers around 90 degrees Fahrenheit during this period.

Search in Comfort

Did you read the last paragraph? Unless you're immune to heat, search anywhere from November through April as the climate is really pleasant then. Of course, personal obligations can force you to move during inopportune times. The good news, though, is that 15 to 25 days should be ample time to complete everything no matter when you arrive here.

Don't Rush the Lease Deal

It's good to prepare what you need -- one month's rent, proof of income, security deposit, and credit report. However, don't be in a hurry to sign the deal. Check to make sure the place doesn't have any hidden issues, such as infestation, leaks or sub-par plumbing; considering that 38.5 percent of homes were built before 1960, it's a good idea to make sure time hasn't done too much damage.