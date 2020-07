Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage yoga bbq/grill car wash area dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite internet access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community. Tapestry Long Farm features historic craftsmanship and attention to detail with a harmonious blend of 21st-century technology and convenience. Our floor plans are large 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed and filled with custom details including washer and dryers. Tapestry Long Farm is a pet-friendly community.



Tour today! We look forward to assisting with your new home.