Last updated June 13 2020
34 Apartments for rent in Gonzales, LA📍
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
55 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
1021 N. Janice Ave.
1021 North Janice Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1620 sqft
Great Home in Gonzales - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is modestly updated and has convenient laundry room and ample storage. Covered 2 car parking and a spacious backyard.
1 Unit Available
910 S. Audubon Place
910 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
910 S. Audubon Place Available 06/18/20 - WONDERFUL TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, LIBRARY, AND TENNIS COURTS. 3BR/2.5 BATHS W/ 9' CEILINGS THROUGH-OUT. AT FOYER YOU HAVE A BEAUTIFUL STAIRCASE WITH WOOD TREADS AND WROUGHT IRON RAILING.
1 Unit Available
721 S. Audubon Place Ave.
721 South Audubon Place Avenue, Gonzales, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1115 sqft
721 S. Audubon Place Ave. Available 06/01/20 - New Construction with Custom Amenities in this Beautiful 2BR/2BA Townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Gonzales
1 Unit Available
39540 Legacy Lake Drive
39540 Legacy Lake Dr, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1550 sqft
Must see this D.R. Horton designed, trendy, 1550 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in highly coveted Legacy Oaks Subdivision. This home features an open floor plan living/kitchen/nook.
Results within 5 miles of Gonzales
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.
1 Unit Available
12062 Rotterdam
12062 Rotterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
12062 Rotterdam Available 07/01/20 - Wood flooring in the living room with Fireplace and tall ceilings. Very Open Floor plan with Custom Cabinets, Island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, raised dishwasher, gas cooktop, and sep.
1 Unit Available
40513 Cross Ridge Ave
40513 Cross Ridge Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath single family home for lease in Gonzales, LA - (RLNE4701146)
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.
1 Unit Available
12468 Legacy Hills Dr
12468 Legacy Hills Drive, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2540 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom in Dutchtown! Lease with option to purchase available! - Come and see this beautiful 4 Bedroom home on large lot in desirable Legacy Hills.
1 Unit Available
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B
15155 North Burnside Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1328 sqft
15155 Hwy. 44 #24B Available 08/15/20 3 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE LAKE IN Ascension Parish - Directions: AIRLINE HWY SOUTH TO GERMANY RD (HWY 931). TURN LEFT ON HWY 44.
1 Unit Available
13458 Orleans Dr.
13458 Orleans Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1876 sqft
- OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH CATHEDRAL CEILING IN LIVING ROOM. SPACIOUS KITCHEN, SEP. DINING AND BREAKFAST AREA. MASTER BATH HAS GARDEN TUB AND SEP. SHOWER AND TWO CLOSETS. NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS AND NEW LAMINATE IN LIVING AREA. TWO CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.
1 Unit Available
12084 Rotterdam
12084 Rotterdam Ave, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1851 sqft
- (RLNE4854706)
1 Unit Available
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
$1,550
- (RLNE5827453)
1 Unit Available
38035 POST OFFICE RD
38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Enjoy Arlington Plantation Condominiums! Just minutes from I-10 and Airline Highway. Bountiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Upstairs Unit 22 B, Kitchen features custom oak cabinetry, refrigerator, tile counter tops.
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2520 sqft
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.
1 Unit Available
42546 Baystone Ave
42546 Baystone Drive, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
42546 Baystone Ave Available 05/18/20 - This Petersburg III B Plan offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath open design loaded with special features around every corner! Slab granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, beautiful birch cabinets, energy
1 Unit Available
12091 Amsterdam Ave
12091 Amsterdam Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1953 sqft
- Move in Ready New Construction Home. Open floor plan with beautiful kitchen and nice butler's pantry with glass top cabinets. The kitchen also comes with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite counter tops.
1 Unit Available
44488 Daniel Guidry
44488 Daniel Guidry Road, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
44488 Daniel Guidry Available 05/01/20 - Nice 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Kitchen has refrigerator, range, microwave, and island with raised bar. The living room has laminate wood flooring as well as in all bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
1 Unit Available
40538 Sagefield Ct
40538 Sagefield Ct, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1451 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm 2.5 bath home in the Villas at Sagefield.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gonzales, the median rent is $684 for a studio, $837 for a 1-bedroom, $969 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,228 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gonzales, check out our monthly Gonzales Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gonzales area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gonzales from include Baton Rouge, Metairie, Houma, River Ridge, and Kenner.