81 Apartments for rent in Baton Rouge, LA with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$755
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$620
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1406 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
Tara
Normandy Village
7878 Lasalle Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Normandy Village has a beautiful large pool open year round for your enjoyment and relaxation. GREAT location near Towne Center with easy access to I-10 and I-12!.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
9 Units Available
South Campus
El Cid
4033 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$645
578 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Cid in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 02:29pm
3 Units Available
South Campus
Stadium Square
4759 Earl Gros Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$649
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Louisiana State University. Modern apartments featuring oversized closets and private patios in a gated community with a tanning salon, fitness center, swimming pool and pet park. Rent includes utilities, internet and cable TV.
Last updated July 10 at 02:28pm
20 Units Available
South Campus
Tiger Plaza
4445 Alvin Dark Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$749
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
851 sqft
Minutes from Louisiana State University. Premier student apartment community with an on-site fitness center, swimming pool, tanning salon and pet park. Rent includes internet, cable TV and utilities.
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
116 Units Available
Old South Baton Rouge
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated February 13 at 04:26pm
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated May 22 at 09:24pm
$
6 Units Available
South Campus
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages
550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1346 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
1612 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
1832 sqft
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Southgate Towers
4005 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$999
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1169 sqft
That is what todays lifestyles are about. And that is what Southgate Towers Luxury Apartments has to offer. From restaurants and shops downstairs to T-1 Internet access in your home, everything you need is always within reach.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
College Town
The Hub at Baton Rouge
5151 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$710
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
The HUB at Baton Rouge Apartment Homes is located on the historic Highland Road and is less than one mile from Louisiana State University.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South Campus
Retreat at Brightside
2000 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$784
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$420
2170 sqft
Retreat at Brightside was recently fully renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Airline/Jefferson
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$960
1200 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25
5105 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$835
741 sqft
5105 Nicholson Drive #A25 Available 08/01/20 Spacious first-floor condo with convenient location - 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 748 sq.ft. Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
4900 Claycut Place Unit #6
4900 Clay Cut Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bd/2 Ba condo for lease. MUST SEE! - AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN MAY Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Mid-City. Walk to dozens of nice restaurants and bars.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
College Town
141 East Boyd Drive
141 East Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Condominium located in the gated Highland Village Condominiums off of E BOYD DR, off of Highland rd. 2 Story condo with 3 bed, 2 bath. Washer, Dryer included, along with refrigerator, dishwasher, etc.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid City
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
1741 Brightside Dr H4
1741 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1566 sqft
Unit H4 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful condo on LSU bus route - Property Id: 310856 Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath large condo in the Gates at Brightside near LSU campus available for move-in starting from August 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Campus
5135 Nicholson Drive #B15
5135 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
948 sqft
First-floor spacious 1-bedroom - Great property on Nicholson Dr. near campus. Very spacious with vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closet, fireplace, ample parking, bus route, swimming pool and more. (RLNE5831610)

July 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baton Rouge Rent Report. Baton Rouge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baton Rouge rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Baton Rouge rents increased over the past month

Baton Rouge rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baton Rouge stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $898 for a two-bedroom. Baton Rouge's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Baton Rouge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baton Rouge, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baton Rouge is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Baton Rouge's median two-bedroom rent of $898 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baton Rouge fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baton Rouge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Baton Rouge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

