east baton rouge county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM
221 Apartments for rent in East Baton Rouge County, LA
$
9 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
12 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
4 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
11 Units Available
Downtown
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1037 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
23 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
36 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
21 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1469 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
7 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
South Campus
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Residential community near Charity Christian Academy and University Terrace Elementary School. Interiors feature tile flooring, crown molding, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access.
27 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
10 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
7 Units Available
Broadmoor
Park Regency
260 Sharp Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$645
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
915 sqft
Welcome to our peaceful hidden sanctuary where safety and comfort are our priority! Park Regency Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes provide carefree living with personalized service.
31 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$705
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1755 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
26 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1053 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
52 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Cottages at Corporate
5522 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$845
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
840 sqft
The Cottages at Corporate is located in one of the most sought after areas of the city.
3 Units Available
North Sherwood Forest
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
11 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1150 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
5 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
4 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
44 Units Available
Zachary
Zachary Parkside
20051 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1487 sqft
Zachary Parkside, the premier apartments in Zachary, Louisiana, provides a refreshing alternative to the traditional apartment home lifestyle.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in East Baton Rouge County start at $400/month.
Some of the colleges located in the East Baton Rouge County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette, Metairie, and Houma have apartments for rent.
