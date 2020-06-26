All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:08 PM

608 North Oakland Avenue

608 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

608 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOW SECURITY DEPOSIT -- PAY $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT

AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on the Near Eastside. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. All rooms include large windows that allow in a ton of natural light. The living room and kitchen have large built-in cabinets for displaying pictures and storing needed items. The kitchen cabinets are new.

Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant pays $40 monthly water utility in addition to rent. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1825800196

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/820219?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
608 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 608 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 North Oakland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 North Oakland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
