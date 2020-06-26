608 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities

LOW SECURITY DEPOSIT -- PAY $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT



AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.



Come to check out this freshly updated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home on the Near Eastside. It features fresh, bright paint throughout. Every room is spacious enough to accommodate your family and to entertain. All rooms include large windows that allow in a ton of natural light. The living room and kitchen have large built-in cabinets for displaying pictures and storing needed items. The kitchen cabinets are new.



Please Note: Tenant must supply their own kitchen appliances. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Tenant pays $40 monthly water utility in addition to rent. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1825800196



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/820219?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.