1805 N Euclid Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman Dr & E 18th St

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, Garage,



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.



PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)



UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy