Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

1805 N Euclid Ave

1805 N Euclid Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1805 N Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman Dr & E 18th St
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, Garage,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
1805 N Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1805 N Euclid Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1805 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 N Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1805 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1805 N Euclid Ave offers parking.
Does 1805 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 N Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1805 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1805 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1805 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
