Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11425 Presidio Drive

11425 Presidio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11425 Presidio Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11425 Presidio Drive have any available units?
11425 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 11425 Presidio Drive have?
Some of 11425 Presidio Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11425 Presidio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11425 Presidio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 Presidio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11425 Presidio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11425 Presidio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11425 Presidio Drive does offer parking.
Does 11425 Presidio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11425 Presidio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 Presidio Drive have a pool?
No, 11425 Presidio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11425 Presidio Drive have accessible units?
No, 11425 Presidio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 Presidio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11425 Presidio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
