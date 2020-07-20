All apartments in Carmel
2289 MUSTANG CHASE

2289 Mustang Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2289 Mustang Chase Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Saddle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Enjoy summer fun in your Pulte Home located in the Saddle Creek Community. Keystone design features stunning 2-stry family room w/gas log fireplace, large kitchen w/42' arched maple cabinets, ctr island and new ss appliances. French doors lead to main floor versatile room. Spacious master suite w/step down, high ceilings and garden tub in master bath. Fabulous 3 car side load garage, finished bsmt w/9 ft ceilings. Corner lot and great neighborhood amenities! Will be available on June 26th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have any available units?
2289 MUSTANG CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have?
Some of 2289 MUSTANG CHASE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 MUSTANG CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
2289 MUSTANG CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 MUSTANG CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE offer parking?
Yes, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE offers parking.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have a pool?
No, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE does not have a pool.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have accessible units?
No, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 MUSTANG CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2289 MUSTANG CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.
