2289 MUSTANG CHASE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy summer fun in your Pulte Home located in the Saddle Creek Community. Keystone design features stunning 2-stry family room w/gas log fireplace, large kitchen w/42' arched maple cabinets, ctr island and new ss appliances. French doors lead to main floor versatile room. Spacious master suite w/step down, high ceilings and garden tub in master bath. Fabulous 3 car side load garage, finished bsmt w/9 ft ceilings. Corner lot and great neighborhood amenities! Will be available on June 26th