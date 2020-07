Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool. Our pet-friendly community offers eight spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans with upgraded features, beautiful flooring, washer and dryer connections, modern decor, plus stunning lighting and fixtures. You are sure to find the perfect home with the choice of our villa-style ranch floor plans, or townhomes and lofts with private entrances. Located in Westfield school system, you will enjoy proximity to Downtown Carmel, Cool Creek Park, I-465 and US 31. We are also just a short drive to Downtown Indianapolis.