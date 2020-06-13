/
rolling meadows
141 Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.
3401 wellington Court
3401 Wellington Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3 rd floor 1 BR,1 BA, condo in Riverwalk . White Kitchen cabinets,.ss appl. breakfast bar ,laundry in the unit , balcony overlooking park and parking lot . Big storage room , out side garage included .Downtown walking distance to plaza.
104 lexington Lane
104 Lexington Ln, Rolling Meadows, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1913 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 lexington Lane in Rolling Meadows. View photos, descriptions and more!
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an
4503 Magnolia Drive
4503 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017.
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.
2308 Kirchoff Road
2308 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1183 sqft
** Crisp & Clean Home for Rent ** Only has been Owner Occupied ** First Time for Rent ** Very Spacious Immaculate Ranch Home ** Sundrenched Large Rooms ** Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Separate Family with Wood Burning
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
835 South Dwyer Avenue
835 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Located in a great school district, this beautiful end unit on the 1st floor in a quiet and safe community is close to shopping, highway, train, hospital and golf course. Newly renovated.
1933 Songsparrow Court
1933 Songsparrow Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
3 bedroom 2/1 bath townhouse. Family room with plenty of storage and hardwood floors. SS appliances in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Easy access to highways. Very close to shopping, restaurants and Woodfield Mall. Large resident pool area.
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.
615 West Parkside Drive
615 West Parkside Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Highly sought after location offers top rated schools including PLEASANT HILL ELEMENTARY, PLUM GROVE JH & FREMD HS! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen with its beautiful cabinets, quartz counter tops and high end Jenn-Air stainless appliances.
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.
819 South DWYER Avenue
819 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Freshly updated condo with premium 3rd floor private, quiet location! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout in 2017! New appliances in 2017! Big rooms, closet organizers, and plenty of storage with the extra storage unit right outside the front
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$985
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
