181 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL

Ins and Outs of Leasing Large

Anyone familiar with Chicago or its suburbs already knows that life is a bit more expensive in and around the Windy City than it is in other Midwestern haunts, and Des Plaines is no exception. The city’s cost of living index, which takes into consideration expenses for necessities like utilities, groceries, and Bears tickets, is 21 percentage points higher than the national mean. However, if you’re accustomed to big brother Chicago’s pricey standards for apartments, Des Plaines is actually quite a steal. Studios can be found in the $700 range, modest 1BR units are often available for $800 or so, and even a few 3BR family-style apartments currently go for as low as $1300. If you’re the high-rolling, big-balling type, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know the city is also equipped with some super-lavish, ultramodern, uber-spacious luxury lofts in the $1700-$3700 range.

No matter what type of apartment you decide to call home, though, make sure to give it a good once-over before settling in, since a few clunkers are mixed into the Des Plaines apartment scene as well. Check the pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks and drips, make sure your utilities and appliances function properly, and examine the walls, ceilings, and floors for cracks, watermarks, and other blemishes. Des Plaines apartments, for the most part, aren’t falling apart by any means, but less than 5 percent of all housing units were constructed in the past 15 years. Obviously, older units can have major and minor infrastructural and cosmetic pockmarks that newer ones don’t, so again, inspect your new place carefully, preferably with an objective third party, before taking up residence.

Renters are a bit of a rarity in Des Plaines, which is dominated by homeowners who account for nearly 80 percent of residents. That doesn’t mean, however, that apartments are slim pickings or vacancies are hard to come by. In fact, most properties have units available year-round. Because there’s no distinct renting season in Des Plaines, however, renting rates rarely fluctuate, so don’t bother holding out for a better deal later in the year once you’ve found an apartment you can’t live without.