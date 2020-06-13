Apartment List
/
IL
/
des plaines
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

181 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL

📍
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
3 Units Available
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
11 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
770 W Pearson St 201
770 Pearson St, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Apartment in Des Plaines! - Property Id: 242023 View 24 Photos of this Roomy & Beautiful TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATHROOM Rental Condo (1270sqft) in Library Courte of Downtown Des Plaines.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
566 Princeton st c2e
566 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1 bed , 1 bath un Des Plains w/ Heat included - Property Id: 241534 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located at 560 Princeton Ave in Des Plaines.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 N Des Plaines St
200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040 Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402
647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/26/20 Convenient location, modern, open-layout, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train with easy access to downtown Chicago and near Des Plaines library, post office,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
150 East River Road
150 North East River Road, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
792 sqft
One Month Free! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1449 South Wolf Road
1449 South Wolf Road, Des Plaines, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1269 sqft
Looks can be deceiving for this Cute and Cozy 4bed + Den / 2 baths with partially finished basement with dry-bar and built in seating. Yard perfect for entertaining these upcoming summer days. Detached 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
1431 E Algonquin Road
1431 East Algonquin Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1425 sqft
Charming single-family ranch ready for immediate move-in.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
587 Princeton Street
587 Princeton Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 587 Princeton Street in Des Plaines. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
573 Dorothy Drive
573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1690 Buckingham Drive
1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Harding Avenue
1370 Harding Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
Spacious penthouse unit with lots of windows and natural light. Hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen and baths. Open floor plan with huge living room and dining room. Parking included in rear of building with a rear entrance.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
965 North Avenue
965 North Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1275 sqft
FOR RENT! Full/Complete rehab in the last few months with everything being new! Bi-Level 3 bedrooms 2 full baths! Summer room! Basement exterior door to the Summer room and back yard. Large backyard! Close to parks, amenities, and interstates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1619 East Thacker Street
1619 East Thacker Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
This beautiful gut-rehab is only 1 year old and comes with everything you'll need! It has granite counters, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and FREE HEAT!!! This beautiful spacious 2 bed/1 bath fits king size beds with plenty of room to spare.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
800 Graceland Avenue
800 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Available July 1st!! This modern gut-rehabbed unit includes the following: Free heat, Free gas, Roughly 1000 sq ft, No security deposit, Large 2 bed 1 bath, In unit laundry, Beautiful new hardwood, Stainless steel appliances, Built-in dishwasher

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1327 Brown Street
1327 Brown Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1449 sqft
Gorgeous Condo in a newer building with Balcony. Over 1500' of Luxury Living. Hardwood Floors, Oak Trim, Premium Carpeting. Kitchen Opens to Great Room. Upgraded Cabinets and Flooring. In-Unit Laundry. Stellar Views.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1000 East Touhy Avenue
1000 East Touhy Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Live right on Lake Opeka's 7th hole in your own private retreat. Loads of natural light & beautiful backyard views w/serene perennial garden! Newer hardwood floors, formal living & dining room, updated kitchen, butler & eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
177 Grove Avenue
177 Grove Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!! NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PATIO DOOR, NEWER FLOORING, NEWER GARDEN WINDOW, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, STOVE AND MICROWAVE, FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH OUT. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1925 East OAKTON Street
1925 East Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TASTEFULLY REMODELED, SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM/BATH. BEAUTIFUL UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEWER CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LAMINATE FLOORS T/O AND PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE.

Median Rent in Des Plaines

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Des Plaines is $997, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,173.
Studio
$859
1 Bed
$997
2 Beds
$1,173
3+ Beds
$1,500
City GuideDes Plaines
Greetings, Land of Lincoln leasers, and welcome to your one-stop Des Plaines, Illinois apartment hunting shop! Situated beside Chicago O’Hare International Airport just 16 miles north of the Chicago Loop, the “City of Destiny” is an ideal hometown for Chicagoland renters who want to be near the hustle and bustle of the big city but still enjoy the charms and serenities of the suburbs. Sound like the kind of stomping grounds that just might float your boat? Then journey on, one and all, because a dynamite Des Plaines apartment with your name on it (well, soon to have your name on it) is just a few clicks away…
Ins and Outs of Leasing Large

Anyone familiar with Chicago or its suburbs already knows that life is a bit more expensive in and around the Windy City than it is in other Midwestern haunts, and Des Plaines is no exception. The city’s cost of living index, which takes into consideration expenses for necessities like utilities, groceries, and Bears tickets, is 21 percentage points higher than the national mean. However, if you’re accustomed to big brother Chicago’s pricey standards for apartments, Des Plaines is actually quite a steal. Studios can be found in the $700 range, modest 1BR units are often available for $800 or so, and even a few 3BR family-style apartments currently go for as low as $1300. If you’re the high-rolling, big-balling type, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know the city is also equipped with some super-lavish, ultramodern, uber-spacious luxury lofts in the $1700-$3700 range.

No matter what type of apartment you decide to call home, though, make sure to give it a good once-over before settling in, since a few clunkers are mixed into the Des Plaines apartment scene as well. Check the pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks and drips, make sure your utilities and appliances function properly, and examine the walls, ceilings, and floors for cracks, watermarks, and other blemishes. Des Plaines apartments, for the most part, aren’t falling apart by any means, but less than 5 percent of all housing units were constructed in the past 15 years. Obviously, older units can have major and minor infrastructural and cosmetic pockmarks that newer ones don’t, so again, inspect your new place carefully, preferably with an objective third party, before taking up residence.

Renters are a bit of a rarity in Des Plaines, which is dominated by homeowners who account for nearly 80 percent of residents. That doesn’t mean, however, that apartments are slim pickings or vacancies are hard to come by. In fact, most properties have units available year-round. Because there’s no distinct renting season in Des Plaines, however, renting rates rarely fluctuate, so don’t bother holding out for a better deal later in the year once you’ve found an apartment you can’t live without.

The Destiny City Vibe

The ambiance and landscape in Des Plaines is a little different than many other northern Chicago suburbs. Much of Des Plaines remains dotted with farmland (moo). Other neighborhoods resemble any other slice of modern American suburbia, while still other parts of town, particularly the inner core, exude a decidedly urban vibe. Des Plaines is one of the rare Chicago ‘burbs that has housing for everyone, whether you’re looking for a low-income Section 8 slum apartment (and who doesn’t love a good slum apartment these days?!), a cozy suburban crash pad, or a lavish downtown high rise that would make even Oprah jealous. Ok, maybe not Oprah.

Crime rates, meanwhile, certainly aren’t out of control in Des Plaines, and you won’t find any East St. Louis-esque danger zones, but we still suggest spending plenty of time in a potential neighborhood to make sure you’re comfortable with it before signing your John Hancock on a lease agreement.

A common complaint among Chicagolanders is that Des Plaines, because of its proximity to the airport, tends to be both noisy and congested. Others insist such claims are extremely exaggerated, but again, the best way to find out whether or not a neighborhood is right for you is to see it with your own eyes (and hear with your own ears, in this case).

Economically speaking, the city received a gargantuan boost in July of 2011, when the nearly 150,000 square foot casino and entertainment hotspot, River Road Casino, opened to rave reviews. The facility has pumped tons of greenbacks into the Des Plaines economy and bolstered the local workforce, which also leans heavily on local petroleum, medical, and educational employers to bring home the bacon. Factor in an endless number of job opportunities throughout the rest of the Chicago area, and you shouldn’t have any problem paying your rent and saving a pretty penny or two at the same time.

Road Rage isn’t Pretty

Because much of Des Plaines is extremely spread out and characterized by strip malls, wide roads, and long distances between residences and businesses, most locals rely on their own set of wheels to bum around town. Our advice: Use your own gas guzzler to travel throughout Des Plaines itself, but avoid a daily, soul-sucking dose of gridlock by using the Metra commuter train when you want to go into Chi-Town. Even though the Loop is less than 20 miles away, drivers often find themselves gripping their steering wheels in bouts of white-knuckled rage for more than an hour before completing their journey. The commuter train is a particularly ideal option for downtown apartment dwellers who enjoy the benefit of living within walking distance of the Metra terminal.

Livin’ It Up, Des Plaines Style

If you want a mega-dose of culture and nightlife, your best bet is hitting up Chicago, but that doesn’t, by any stretch of the imagination, make Des Plaines a mere “bedroom community.” Numerous eateries, specialty shops, galleries, and drinking establishments dot the downtown streets. Live music venues, sports bars, and unique restaurants are spread throughout the city as well. Des Plaines is also home to a variety of outdoors attractions, including two park districts that cover more than 700 acres of land and include numerous hiking, biking, and horseback trails, two golf courses, and a family aquatic center.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s do what we do best and find you the dwellings of your dreams. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!

June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Des Plaines rents increased slightly over the past month

Des Plaines rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Plaines stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,173 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Des Plaines' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Des Plaines, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Des Plaines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Des Plaines, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Des Plaines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Des Plaines' median two-bedroom rent of $1,173 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Des Plaines.
    • While Des Plaines' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Plaines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Des Plaines.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Des Plaines?
    In Des Plaines, the median rent is $859 for a studio, $997 for a 1-bedroom, $1,173 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,500 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Des Plaines, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Des Plaines?
    Some of the colleges located in the Des Plaines area include Oakton Community College, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Des Plaines?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Des Plaines from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Evanston, and Waukegan.

    Similar Pages

    Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
    Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
    Des Plaines Studio Apartments