181 Apartments for rent in Des Plaines, IL📍
Anyone familiar with Chicago or its suburbs already knows that life is a bit more expensive in and around the Windy City than it is in other Midwestern haunts, and Des Plaines is no exception. The city’s cost of living index, which takes into consideration expenses for necessities like utilities, groceries, and Bears tickets, is 21 percentage points higher than the national mean. However, if you’re accustomed to big brother Chicago’s pricey standards for apartments, Des Plaines is actually quite a steal. Studios can be found in the $700 range, modest 1BR units are often available for $800 or so, and even a few 3BR family-style apartments currently go for as low as $1300. If you’re the high-rolling, big-balling type, meanwhile, you’ll be glad to know the city is also equipped with some super-lavish, ultramodern, uber-spacious luxury lofts in the $1700-$3700 range.
No matter what type of apartment you decide to call home, though, make sure to give it a good once-over before settling in, since a few clunkers are mixed into the Des Plaines apartment scene as well. Check the pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks and drips, make sure your utilities and appliances function properly, and examine the walls, ceilings, and floors for cracks, watermarks, and other blemishes. Des Plaines apartments, for the most part, aren’t falling apart by any means, but less than 5 percent of all housing units were constructed in the past 15 years. Obviously, older units can have major and minor infrastructural and cosmetic pockmarks that newer ones don’t, so again, inspect your new place carefully, preferably with an objective third party, before taking up residence.
Renters are a bit of a rarity in Des Plaines, which is dominated by homeowners who account for nearly 80 percent of residents. That doesn’t mean, however, that apartments are slim pickings or vacancies are hard to come by. In fact, most properties have units available year-round. Because there’s no distinct renting season in Des Plaines, however, renting rates rarely fluctuate, so don’t bother holding out for a better deal later in the year once you’ve found an apartment you can’t live without.
The ambiance and landscape in Des Plaines is a little different than many other northern Chicago suburbs. Much of Des Plaines remains dotted with farmland (moo). Other neighborhoods resemble any other slice of modern American suburbia, while still other parts of town, particularly the inner core, exude a decidedly urban vibe. Des Plaines is one of the rare Chicago ‘burbs that has housing for everyone, whether you’re looking for a low-income Section 8 slum apartment (and who doesn’t love a good slum apartment these days?!), a cozy suburban crash pad, or a lavish downtown high rise that would make even Oprah jealous. Ok, maybe not Oprah.
Crime rates, meanwhile, certainly aren’t out of control in Des Plaines, and you won’t find any East St. Louis-esque danger zones, but we still suggest spending plenty of time in a potential neighborhood to make sure you’re comfortable with it before signing your John Hancock on a lease agreement.
A common complaint among Chicagolanders is that Des Plaines, because of its proximity to the airport, tends to be both noisy and congested. Others insist such claims are extremely exaggerated, but again, the best way to find out whether or not a neighborhood is right for you is to see it with your own eyes (and hear with your own ears, in this case).
Economically speaking, the city received a gargantuan boost in July of 2011, when the nearly 150,000 square foot casino and entertainment hotspot, River Road Casino, opened to rave reviews. The facility has pumped tons of greenbacks into the Des Plaines economy and bolstered the local workforce, which also leans heavily on local petroleum, medical, and educational employers to bring home the bacon. Factor in an endless number of job opportunities throughout the rest of the Chicago area, and you shouldn’t have any problem paying your rent and saving a pretty penny or two at the same time.
Because much of Des Plaines is extremely spread out and characterized by strip malls, wide roads, and long distances between residences and businesses, most locals rely on their own set of wheels to bum around town. Our advice: Use your own gas guzzler to travel throughout Des Plaines itself, but avoid a daily, soul-sucking dose of gridlock by using the Metra commuter train when you want to go into Chi-Town. Even though the Loop is less than 20 miles away, drivers often find themselves gripping their steering wheels in bouts of white-knuckled rage for more than an hour before completing their journey. The commuter train is a particularly ideal option for downtown apartment dwellers who enjoy the benefit of living within walking distance of the Metra terminal.
If you want a mega-dose of culture and nightlife, your best bet is hitting up Chicago, but that doesn’t, by any stretch of the imagination, make Des Plaines a mere “bedroom community.” Numerous eateries, specialty shops, galleries, and drinking establishments dot the downtown streets. Live music venues, sports bars, and unique restaurants are spread throughout the city as well. Des Plaines is also home to a variety of outdoors attractions, including two park districts that cover more than 700 acres of land and include numerous hiking, biking, and horseback trails, two golf courses, and a family aquatic center.
And now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s do what we do best and find you the dwellings of your dreams. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!
June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Des Plaines Rent Report. Des Plaines rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Des Plaines rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Des Plaines rents increased slightly over the past month
Des Plaines rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Des Plaines stand at $997 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,173 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Des Plaines' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Des Plaines, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Des Plaines rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Des Plaines, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Des Plaines is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
- Des Plaines' median two-bedroom rent of $1,173 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Des Plaines.
- While Des Plaines' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Des Plaines than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Des Plaines.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.