Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7410 Brookdale Drive
7410 Brookdale Drive, Darien, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7410 Brookdale Drive in Darien.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Darien Lake Drive
1519 Darien Lakes Drive, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1086 sqft
One of the nicest locations in the community offers living area facing south overlooking lake and green space. This well maintained home is ready and includes all appliances, gas fireplace and spacious bedrooms with generous closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hinsbrook
1 Unit Available
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8523 Thistlewood Court
8523 Thistlewood Court, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Great townhome, features living room with 2 story ceiling, gas fireplace, large kitchen with new appliances in 2019 and spacious eating area, two nice size bedrooms, and a large master with sitting area and walk in closet, a spacious master bath
Results within 1 mile of Darien
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
47 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
44 West 59th Street
44 59th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6141 Knoll Wood Road
6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Farmingdale Cove
1 Unit Available
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1521 PLUM Lane
1521 Plum Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1404 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bth townhome with one car garage. Laundry in unit. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes from I-55, RT 83, train & shopping; credit and background check for all the residents above 18.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
58 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
6 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.

Median Rent in Darien

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Darien is $1,163, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,368.
Studio
$1,002
1 Bed
$1,163
2 Beds
$1,368
3+ Beds
$1,749
City GuideDarien
According to local history, roughly half of the original settlers in the town got Gold Fever and left the town to prospect for gold during the great California Gold Rush.

Darien, IL is a fairly small city and the inhabitants like it this way, thank you very much! The city is large enough to provide you with all the modern comforts and most of the amenities you would find in a larger city but it's still small enough to easily navigate, get to know your neighbors and settle in with little fuss.

Moving to Darien

In most cities of this size you will find that neighborhoods are primarily real estate designations formed along school or taxing zones. Darien is rather unique here in that the neighborhoods grew up around specific families. Largely comprised of agricultural land, the original families divided it among their children or worked it as a family. This is of course no longer true and those families are mostly just a fond memory for the town. That said, there are some interesting characteristics of certain neighborhoods that are mostly a result of changing times and demographics. Many large older homes were made into duplexes or townhouses, apartment complexes rose and became a great way to house the population.

Darien Denizens

There are a few distinct neighborhoods within the city of Darien. Check out some of the neighborhoods and get to know the locals.

Fern: If you are looking for a place with more outdoor space, hiking trails and a lower population density, Fern might be a great place to look. There are apartment homes here along with single family homes and duplexes. This probably won't be the place to find places with all utilities paid in Darien.

Clarendon Hills: This is an older part of town and encompasses the original city center. You will find several walk-ups here along with a few apartment complexes. This area is also where the shops and restaurants are quaint and trendy. Look here for hi rise apartments.

Lace: This was one of the first areas to expand outside the city proper. Here you can find 3 bedroom apartments, restaurants, malls and grocery stores. Basically everything you could need in a small area. If you want to be in the thick of things then this is the place to be.

Washington: One of the largest neighborhoods in Darien, Washington is a little more relaxed and laid back than the rest of the neighborhoods owing entirely to the size and amenities. This is the primary residential area of Darien and you will find subdivision here that house single family units (beware of the HOA and their fees!) as well as apartment complexes and duplexes. Places for rent are bountiful in Washington!

Most Illinois towns suffers from an inferiority complex that they aren't Chicago. Darien doesn't care and prefers to do things their own way. Renting here is a breeze compared to Chi-Town! You will submit an application but as long as you have first and last months rent, a security deposit and maybe a reference or two, you will be fine. Credit and background checks happen but they are generally cursory. You may need a pet deposit at some places and their might be a breed restriction but even pets are usually welcome in Darien.

Living in Darien

Once you get moved in and all settled you are going to want to venture out and have a look around your new community. No problems here, as there is plenty to see and do! Restaurants are always popular and you might think that the size of the city would limit you -- it doesn't. You have great options from Mi-Hacienda for Mexican food to Thai O'Cha for Thai food and Chiba for Japanese food. The best Italian beef you will ever eat is found at Teddy's Red Hots in Darien and The Patio Ribs has mouth-watering barbecue! The yearly Darien Fest brings out people from all over to enjoy the sporting events, carnival and various booths set up. If you are looking to get out and meet your fellow citizens then this is the perfect time to do so!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Darien?
In Darien, the median rent is $1,002 for a studio, $1,163 for a 1-bedroom, $1,368 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,749 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Darien, check out our monthly Darien Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Darien?
Some of the colleges located in the Darien area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Darien?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Darien from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

