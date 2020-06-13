229 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL

Darien Denizens

There are a few distinct neighborhoods within the city of Darien. Check out some of the neighborhoods and get to know the locals.

Fern: If you are looking for a place with more outdoor space, hiking trails and a lower population density, Fern might be a great place to look. There are apartment homes here along with single family homes and duplexes. This probably won't be the place to find places with all utilities paid in Darien.

Clarendon Hills: This is an older part of town and encompasses the original city center. You will find several walk-ups here along with a few apartment complexes. This area is also where the shops and restaurants are quaint and trendy. Look here for hi rise apartments.

Lace: This was one of the first areas to expand outside the city proper. Here you can find 3 bedroom apartments, restaurants, malls and grocery stores. Basically everything you could need in a small area. If you want to be in the thick of things then this is the place to be.

Washington: One of the largest neighborhoods in Darien, Washington is a little more relaxed and laid back than the rest of the neighborhoods owing entirely to the size and amenities. This is the primary residential area of Darien and you will find subdivision here that house single family units (beware of the HOA and their fees!) as well as apartment complexes and duplexes. Places for rent are bountiful in Washington!

Most Illinois towns suffers from an inferiority complex that they aren't Chicago. Darien doesn't care and prefers to do things their own way. Renting here is a breeze compared to Chi-Town! You will submit an application but as long as you have first and last months rent, a security deposit and maybe a reference or two, you will be fine. Credit and background checks happen but they are generally cursory. You may need a pet deposit at some places and their might be a breed restriction but even pets are usually welcome in Darien.