165 Apartments for rent in Chicago Heights, IL

June 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Chicago Heights Rent Report. Chicago Heights rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chicago Heights rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chicago Heights rent trends were flat over the past month Over the past month Chicago Heights rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Chicago Heights stand at $919 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,081 for a two-bedroom. Chicago Heights' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Chicago Metro While rents have remained steady in the city of Chicago Heights throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Chicago metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.

Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.

Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

Chicago Heights rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide Rent growth in Chicago Heights has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Chicago Heights is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Other cities across the state have seen rents marginally increase, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.

Chicago Heights' median two-bedroom rent of $1,081 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Chicago Heights.

While rents in Chicago Heights remained moderately stable this year, one similar city, Columbus, saw rents increase by 1.0% with median 2BR prices at $972.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chicago Heights than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chicago Heights.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Chicago $1,100 $1,290 0 0.8% Aurora $1,130 $1,330 -0.4% -0.5% Joliet $970 $1,140 0.2% 2.1% Naperville $1,500 $1,770 -0.6% 0.5% Elgin $1,000 $1,180 0 1.2% Waukegan $870 $1,020 0.2% 1.8% Hammond $850 $1,000 0 0.8% Arlington Heights $1,250 $1,460 -0.4% -1.5% Evanston $1,320 $1,560 -0.7% 0.1% Schaumburg $1,440 $1,700 -0.4% 1.9% Bolingbrook $1,310 $1,540 -0.5% -0.5% Palatine $1,180 $1,390 0 1.5% Des Plaines $1,000 $1,170 0.2% 1.6% Wheaton $1,300 $1,520 -0.2% 3.1% Hoffman Estates $1,090 $1,290 -0.1% -1% Oak Park $860 $1,010 0.1% 1.4% Lombard $1,350 $1,590 -0.6% -1.7% Buffalo Grove $1,350 $1,590 -0.2% -1.1% Carol Stream $1,180 $1,390 0 2.4% Romeoville $1,620 $1,910 -0.4% -0.4% Wheeling $1,150 $1,350 0 0.8% Calumet City $870 $1,030 0 0.3% Merrillville $980 $1,160 0.2% 1.8% Glendale Heights $1,160 $1,360 0.6% 2.2% St. Charles $1,290 $1,520 0.1% 1.9% Woodridge $1,200 $1,410 0.1% -1.1% Gurnee $1,230 $1,440 -0.9% -2.5% Chicago Heights $920 $1,080 0 0.3% Lansing $830 $980 0 -2.7% Vernon Hills $1,360 $1,600 0.1% 1% Woodstock $980 $1,150 0.1% 1.1% Westmont $1,320 $1,550 -0.2% 1.6% Zion $900 $1,060 0.1% 1.2% Rolling Meadows $1,290 $1,520 0 3.6% Lisle $1,240 $1,460 -0.7% 2.8% Park Forest $1,000 $1,170 0.1% 1.5% Richton Park $1,060 $1,250 0.1% 1.7% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.