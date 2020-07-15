/
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:33 AM
617 Apartments For Rent Near Loyola University Chicago
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
Uptown
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 AM
24 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
29 Units Available
Uptown
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,219
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1100 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Uptown
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
700 sqft
This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Uptown
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,559
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1468 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. GET TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT. Contact leasing office for details. Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in Spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Uptown
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
700 sqft
Vintage charm on the outside. Contemporary luxury inside. Renovated in 2016, Uptown Regency is filled with state of the art amenities and offers scenic lake views.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,195
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,200
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Uptown
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
770 sqft
Designed by famed architect Walter Ahlschlager and built in 1920, the former Sheridan Plaza Hotel is now a beautifully restored building with vintage charm.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,512
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Rogers Park
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$960
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Uptown
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,032
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
450 sqft
Vintage class and modern beauty collide in the Renaissance. These gorgeous one-bedroom apartments boast gleaming hardwood floors, sleek kitchens, and decorative fireplaces. The property is just two blocks away from the CTA Red Line.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Lincoln Square
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5056-60 N. Winchester Chicago IL 60640 is managed by ICM Properties Inc. The property offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 665 to 1360 sq.ft.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Uptown
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,035
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
903 sqft
The historic Buena Terrace has been transformed from a stately hotel into a majestic elevator building. Just minutes from Wrigley Field and Montrose Harbor, Buena Terrace has the vintage charm that modern city dwellers seek.
Last updated July 14 at 05:43 AM
8 Units Available
Uptown
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,220
1 Bedroom
Ask
City living made easy. Common Simonds has everything you need, from free laundry to a fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Edgewater
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,405
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Uptown
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,025
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1123 sqft
Close to Disney Magnet Elementary School and Route 41. Modern homes featuring kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and bathtub. Residents have access to on-site laundry and high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Uptown
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,046
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
Stylish apartment homes close to Disney Magnet Elementary School and Route 41. Homes feature walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and a bathtub. 24-hour concierge and maintenance. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Uptown
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Edgewater
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,086
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,351
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Uptown
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Rogers Park
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$908
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Lincoln Square
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
980 sqft
Our 1916-34 W. Winona / 5103-15 N. Winchester building is nestled between the Ravenswood and Andersonville neighborhoods. These 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments range in size from 720 to 1065 sqft., with both vintage and modern options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Edgewater
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.