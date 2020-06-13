1118 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL📍
Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town.
If you're looking for an apartment in Skokie, you will find several throughout the city. You can also use an apartment locator to track down condos, duplexes, and single-family homes for rent. About 23 percent of the households here are rentals. And, at any given time, about six percent of the households here are unoccupied. Keeping this in mind, you may want to consider a few tips for finding the perfect apartment for rent in Skokie.
Since this is a fairly expensive neighborhood, expect to pay at least one month's rent for the security deposit before you get an apartment. You will need good credit and a stable job to get into most of the properties here, too. It is possible to get a long-term lease, and most landlords are willing to negotiate the terms. Another positive note about this city is that it is not uncommon to have some utilities paid with apartment complexes here, either.
If you are looking for an apartment for rent, Skokie has a range of options to offer. As a sizeable town, there is no doubt you will find the home for rent or other housing option you need in one of these neighborhoods.
Keller Avenue Area:Located in the middle of the city is the Keller Avenue area. It's home to Central Park (no, it really doesn't compare to the NYC version, but it does have a playground!) and St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Gleiss Park is just to the west, and Shabonee Park is toward the north. A densely populated area, this region has mostly single-family homes. Finding a home to rent here is easier than finding an apartment to rent, but both options tend to be readily available. $$$
4 Winds Way: With Walker Elementary as the focal point of this community, it is very much a residential area. Mostly single-family homes are in this area, especially along Davis Street. It is the typeof neighborhood you can walk the dog through and feel comfortable knowing your neighbors. Only a few commercial establishments are located here, along N. McCormick and Crawford Avenue, and these are smaller restaurants and strip malls with banks and gas stations. $$$$
Church Street: In this neighborhood, you will find a range of options in single-family homes for rent, a few condos for rent, and even a high- rise apartment complex or two. Mostly a residential area, the Devonshire Park is in the center of this community. It is also home to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church. Route 41 is one of its borders, which provides access into the larger city area. $$$$
Hebrew Theological College: This region, aside from being the home to the Hebrew Theological College, is a densely populated area. You will find a few dorms here, and apartments for rent are common. It is home to Niles West High School and Riser Animal Hospital, too. This area also features a few strip malls with smaller locations for dining and shopping. Overall, it is less of a college town and more of a family-friendly suburban area. $$
Crawford and Oakton: Located in the heart of Skokie, this area is densely populated. Menominee Park and Walter J. Lauth Park are located in this region. Crawford Avenue runs north to south. This is where a few shops and restaurants are located. A few hi rise apartments, condos for rent, and single-family homes for rent are also located throughout this region. $$
Knowledge Systems Institute: Yes, this is what the neighborhood is called, and it might just be because that's one of the largest employers here. Almost half of this neighborhood is comprised of the Evanston Golf Club. So, if you want a place to work that's close to home and the golf course, check out the apartments to rent in this area. The Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park is also located here. The North Shore Channel forms the eastern border, too. $$$
Village Center: This area is the center of the city, with a few government buildings and shopping regions sprinkled around. However, it is also a heavily populated area. Winnebago Park is toward the north, and the Central United Methodist Church is located here. The Remred Business Class area is a shopping area in this community. Aside from this, most of the region is residential. Homes for rent tend to be moderately priced here, but they are moderately sized, too. $$
Howard Street: This region of Skokie offers apartments homes for rent. The Skokie Sports Park is the largest area here, while the Emily Oaks Nature Center is the perfect place to spend a few hours checking out the natural aspects. The Hamlin Park is yet another area for walking trails and playgrounds. The CTA Yellow Line has a transit center here, which provides access right into the heart of Chicago. $$$$
Gross Point Road: A few historic homes dominate this area. The lots are slightly larger, but you will find plenty of homes and duplexes for rent here. Old Orchard Jr High School and Memorial Park Cemetery are in this region. The Westmoreland Country Club is just to the north of this community, too. $$$$
This large suburban area offers a range of activities for people living here, but its biggest claim to fame is the ease with which individuals can get into Chicago. With a commute time of about 25 minutes, it is easy to get to and from work without missing the kid's soccer games. About 60 percent of the homes here have married couples, and about 33 percent of the households have children in them, too. Overall, the area is very family-oriented, providing a range of services that the family needs, including banks, gas stations, and grocery stores.
If you are looking for a place to call your own, Skokie has plenty of benefits to offer. It offers residents the ability to get into and out of work quickly, while also providing for most needs with local shops. If you move here, you'll feel like you are close enough to the Windy City, but the tree-lined streets of Skokie offer the perfect suburban area to come home to.