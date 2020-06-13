1118 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL

Neighborhoods in Skokie

If you are looking for an apartment for rent, Skokie has a range of options to offer. As a sizeable town, there is no doubt you will find the home for rent or other housing option you need in one of these neighborhoods.

Keller Avenue Area:Located in the middle of the city is the Keller Avenue area. It's home to Central Park (no, it really doesn't compare to the NYC version, but it does have a playground!) and St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Gleiss Park is just to the west, and Shabonee Park is toward the north. A densely populated area, this region has mostly single-family homes. Finding a home to rent here is easier than finding an apartment to rent, but both options tend to be readily available. $$$

4 Winds Way: With Walker Elementary as the focal point of this community, it is very much a residential area. Mostly single-family homes are in this area, especially along Davis Street. It is the typeof neighborhood you can walk the dog through and feel comfortable knowing your neighbors. Only a few commercial establishments are located here, along N. McCormick and Crawford Avenue, and these are smaller restaurants and strip malls with banks and gas stations. $$$$

Church Street: In this neighborhood, you will find a range of options in single-family homes for rent, a few condos for rent, and even a high- rise apartment complex or two. Mostly a residential area, the Devonshire Park is in the center of this community. It is also home to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church. Route 41 is one of its borders, which provides access into the larger city area. $$$$

Hebrew Theological College: This region, aside from being the home to the Hebrew Theological College, is a densely populated area. You will find a few dorms here, and apartments for rent are common. It is home to Niles West High School and Riser Animal Hospital, too. This area also features a few strip malls with smaller locations for dining and shopping. Overall, it is less of a college town and more of a family-friendly suburban area. $$

Crawford and Oakton: Located in the heart of Skokie, this area is densely populated. Menominee Park and Walter J. Lauth Park are located in this region. Crawford Avenue runs north to south. This is where a few shops and restaurants are located. A few hi rise apartments, condos for rent, and single-family homes for rent are also located throughout this region. $$

Knowledge Systems Institute: Yes, this is what the neighborhood is called, and it might just be because that's one of the largest employers here. Almost half of this neighborhood is comprised of the Evanston Golf Club. So, if you want a place to work that's close to home and the golf course, check out the apartments to rent in this area. The Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park is also located here. The North Shore Channel forms the eastern border, too. $$$

Village Center: This area is the center of the city, with a few government buildings and shopping regions sprinkled around. However, it is also a heavily populated area. Winnebago Park is toward the north, and the Central United Methodist Church is located here. The Remred Business Class area is a shopping area in this community. Aside from this, most of the region is residential. Homes for rent tend to be moderately priced here, but they are moderately sized, too. $$

Howard Street: This region of Skokie offers apartments homes for rent. The Skokie Sports Park is the largest area here, while the Emily Oaks Nature Center is the perfect place to spend a few hours checking out the natural aspects. The Hamlin Park is yet another area for walking trails and playgrounds. The CTA Yellow Line has a transit center here, which provides access right into the heart of Chicago. $$$$

Gross Point Road: A few historic homes dominate this area. The lots are slightly larger, but you will find plenty of homes and duplexes for rent here. Old Orchard Jr High School and Memorial Park Cemetery are in this region. The Westmoreland Country Club is just to the north of this community, too. $$$$