1118 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4937 Church Street - 1J
4937 Church Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
750 sqft
1st Floor Unit- No Stairs - Secure building- Newly Rehabbed Unit- Real Hardwood FLoors 2 Bedroom Parking lot available in building Top Notch Location in Skokie Must have good Credit Laundry room with new machines in building Apartments for RENT.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Carol Street
5025 Carol Street, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
LARGE AND SUNNY 3BD/2BTH APARTMENT WITH OPEN LAYOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT . MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. HUGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA. NEW APPLIANCES. PRIME SKOKIE LOCATION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9445 Kenton Avenue
9445 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great location, close to transportation and shopping. Bright, spacious top floor condo. All utilities except for Electric included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9009 LAMON Avenue
9009 Lamon Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED CLEANED APARTMENT, READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN .

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3307 Church Street
3307 Church Street, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Solid brick 2 flat in Evanston. Top floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment full of light. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, large bedrooms. Washer/Dryer in basement. One Off street, exterior parking space included in rent.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,875
4400 sqft
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.
Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 N California Ave 2s
6731 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 250306 This 1 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the corner of North Shore and California ave in the West Rogers Park Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346 Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: Laundry on site Parking: Street Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725 Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6711 N California Ave 1E
6711 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
Great Price! Hardwood Flooring! Tons of Closets! - Property Id: 300521 N.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6725 N California Ave 1N
6725 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
1 bed, 1 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 296732 This 1bed, 1 bath apartment is located on California and Pratt Blvd. Close to Aldi's , The Patel Brothers, The Hookah Joint, Anmol Barbeque and Boone Elementary School.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6717 California
6717 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Dynamite one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6707 California
6707 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$795
400 sqft
Fantastic studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
West Ridge
1 Unit Available
6731 California
6731 N California Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
400 sqft
Ideal studio in Rogers Park features heat and water included, newer kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building! Won't Last Long! Call Today! Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Skokie

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Skokie is $1,061, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,248.
Studio
$914
1 Bed
$1,061
2 Beds
$1,248
3+ Beds
$1,596
City GuideSkokie
Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town.

Moving to Skokie

If you're looking for an apartment in Skokie, you will find several throughout the city. You can also use an apartment locator to track down condos, duplexes, and single-family homes for rent. About 23 percent of the households here are rentals. And, at any given time, about six percent of the households here are unoccupied. Keeping this in mind, you may want to consider a few tips for finding the perfect apartment for rent in Skokie.

Since this is a fairly expensive neighborhood, expect to pay at least one month's rent for the security deposit before you get an apartment. You will need good credit and a stable job to get into most of the properties here, too. It is possible to get a long-term lease, and most landlords are willing to negotiate the terms. Another positive note about this city is that it is not uncommon to have some utilities paid with apartment complexes here, either.

Neighborhoods in Skokie

If you are looking for an apartment for rent, Skokie has a range of options to offer. As a sizeable town, there is no doubt you will find the home for rent or other housing option you need in one of these neighborhoods.

Keller Avenue Area:Located in the middle of the city is the Keller Avenue area. It's home to Central Park (no, it really doesn't compare to the NYC version, but it does have a playground!) and St Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Gleiss Park is just to the west, and Shabonee Park is toward the north. A densely populated area, this region has mostly single-family homes. Finding a home to rent here is easier than finding an apartment to rent, but both options tend to be readily available. $$$

4 Winds Way: With Walker Elementary as the focal point of this community, it is very much a residential area. Mostly single-family homes are in this area, especially along Davis Street. It is the typeof neighborhood you can walk the dog through and feel comfortable knowing your neighbors. Only a few commercial establishments are located here, along N. McCormick and Crawford Avenue, and these are smaller restaurants and strip malls with banks and gas stations. $$$$

Church Street: In this neighborhood, you will find a range of options in single-family homes for rent, a few condos for rent, and even a high- rise apartment complex or two. Mostly a residential area, the Devonshire Park is in the center of this community. It is also home to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church. Route 41 is one of its borders, which provides access into the larger city area. $$$$

Hebrew Theological College: This region, aside from being the home to the Hebrew Theological College, is a densely populated area. You will find a few dorms here, and apartments for rent are common. It is home to Niles West High School and Riser Animal Hospital, too. This area also features a few strip malls with smaller locations for dining and shopping. Overall, it is less of a college town and more of a family-friendly suburban area. $$

Crawford and Oakton: Located in the heart of Skokie, this area is densely populated. Menominee Park and Walter J. Lauth Park are located in this region. Crawford Avenue runs north to south. This is where a few shops and restaurants are located. A few hi rise apartments, condos for rent, and single-family homes for rent are also located throughout this region. $$

Knowledge Systems Institute: Yes, this is what the neighborhood is called, and it might just be because that's one of the largest employers here. Almost half of this neighborhood is comprised of the Evanston Golf Club. So, if you want a place to work that's close to home and the golf course, check out the apartments to rent in this area. The Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park is also located here. The North Shore Channel forms the eastern border, too. $$$

Village Center: This area is the center of the city, with a few government buildings and shopping regions sprinkled around. However, it is also a heavily populated area. Winnebago Park is toward the north, and the Central United Methodist Church is located here. The Remred Business Class area is a shopping area in this community. Aside from this, most of the region is residential. Homes for rent tend to be moderately priced here, but they are moderately sized, too. $$

Howard Street: This region of Skokie offers apartments homes for rent. The Skokie Sports Park is the largest area here, while the Emily Oaks Nature Center is the perfect place to spend a few hours checking out the natural aspects. The Hamlin Park is yet another area for walking trails and playgrounds. The CTA Yellow Line has a transit center here, which provides access right into the heart of Chicago. $$$$

Gross Point Road: A few historic homes dominate this area. The lots are slightly larger, but you will find plenty of homes and duplexes for rent here. Old Orchard Jr High School and Memorial Park Cemetery are in this region. The Westmoreland Country Club is just to the north of this community, too. $$$$

Living in Skokie

This large suburban area offers a range of activities for people living here, but its biggest claim to fame is the ease with which individuals can get into Chicago. With a commute time of about 25 minutes, it is easy to get to and from work without missing the kid's soccer games. About 60 percent of the homes here have married couples, and about 33 percent of the households have children in them, too. Overall, the area is very family-oriented, providing a range of services that the family needs, including banks, gas stations, and grocery stores.

If you are looking for a place to call your own, Skokie has plenty of benefits to offer. It offers residents the ability to get into and out of work quickly, while also providing for most needs with local shops. If you move here, you'll feel like you are close enough to the Windy City, but the tree-lined streets of Skokie offer the perfect suburban area to come home to.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Skokie?
In Skokie, the median rent is $914 for a studio, $1,061 for a 1-bedroom, $1,248 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,596 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Skokie, check out our monthly Skokie Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Skokie?
Some of the colleges located in the Skokie area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Skokie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Skokie from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

