Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
243 Apartments For Rent Near IIT
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
228 Units Available
Near South Side
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,803
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,683
1319 sqft
We are a smart luxury building in the South Loop with a full suite of amenities, the best service and pride in the community. Our wide assortment of pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes are sure to fit your active lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
88 Units Available
The Loop
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,063
1200 sqft
A contemporary community with an outdoor living rooftop, multi-screen theater and bar area, and a lobby coffee lounge. Just minutes from the business district and area restaurants. Expansive windows.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
114 Units Available
Near South Side
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,815
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
The Loop
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,859
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,762
1449 sqft
Residences at Printers RowPrinters Row is at the heart of historic downtown Chicago. Rare works, literary classics and university texts are found at long-established storefronts that epitomize the underlying foothold of this neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
39 Units Available
The Loop
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,634
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
27 Units Available
Near South Side
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,890
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1222 sqft
Convenient to Roosevelt station. Modern apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows in a community boasting panoramic lake and city views. Community offers a rooftop garden courtyard, dining terrace and swimming pool. On-site grocery store and garage parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
26 Units Available
Near South Side
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,790
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
58 Units Available
The Loop
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,840
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1176 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
47 Units Available
The Loop
777 South State
2 E 8th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1608 sqft
Our apartments in the heart of the South Loop feature newly upgraded interiors and fully renovated amenities. Come check out Chicago’s best deal, at this unbeatable location, with the amenities that make you feel like a rockstar.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
102 Units Available
Near South Side
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,341
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
968 sqft
Park Michigan is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure. Each spacious, light-filled apartment boasts custom details and caters to a variety of needs.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
61 Units Available
The Loop
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,316
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Near South Side
Coeval
51E 14th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1054 sqft
At Coeval, you'll discover refined, crisp design and effortless apartments. We offer a well-appointed mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
The Loop
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,334
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1137 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this comfortable community offers balconies, dishwashers, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors throughout and high-quality, chef's kitchens for your cooking delight.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
23 Units Available
Near South Side
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,460
1552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
Near South Side
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,748
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,421
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Near South Side
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,483
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,866
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
940 sqft
LIVE SMART Welcome home to Eleven40 Apartments, a luxury property in Chicago, IL. Eleven40’s perfect location in Chicago’s South Loop is incredibly convenient to both work and play.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
South Loop
1001 South State
1001 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,644
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,166
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1165 sqft
Luxury living in the South Loop, within walking distance to Lake Michigan. Modern floor plans. Apartments feature custom cabinets, plank flooring and large windows with cityscape views. Keyless entry, outdoor pool and bike share.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
40 Units Available
The Loop
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,445
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1183 sqft
Located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Apartments come with amenities like in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and offers on-site yoga and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
Douglas
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$929
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
22 Units Available
The Loop
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,960
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Last updated May 22 at 01:49 PM
6 Units Available
Near West Side
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1200 sqft
Gorgeous shared apartments and incredible amenities. Join our waitlist and be first to know when Common Addams opens.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
140 Units Available
Douglas
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$887
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Near South Side
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,613
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,327
1490 sqft
Stylish lofts with stainless steel appliances, USB outlets and vaulted ceilings. Bike storage available. Enjoy the rooftop deck when free. Near Museum Campus and Lake Michigan. By shops and restaurants on State Street.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
12 Units Available
Kenwood
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.