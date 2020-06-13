174 Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL

Living in Palatine

Palatine made news in 2008 because they considered seceding from Cook County due to the county’s tax increase--talk about a daring city. With the increase, Palatine’s tax rate is now 9.5 percent, which is one of the highest tax rates in the entire country. In fact, taxes are very high in all of the greater Chicago-land area. But the millions of people who call this metro area home find that the high taxes are a necessary evil that comes as one of the inevitable tolls of living in such an exciting city. Taxes, it's a love-hate kind of thing.

Palatine is a comparatively affordable suburb for working families. It’s certainly not the lowest cost suburb, but it-s also not the most expensive, either. If you want to move here, you’ll need to prepare in advance. How far in advance you need to prepare depends on how many bedrooms you need. Renting a one bedroom apartment in Palatine is usually not incredibly difficult. However, the number of vacant apartments in Palatine is about half that of the national average, so you may want to expect a waiting period. In general, the more bedrooms you need, the more time you should allow for finding your dream home for rent. Three-bedroom apartments for rent may be most likely to have waiting lists, just because the cost of buying houses in Palatine is higher than many families can afford. So don't be lazy and get searching now!

Most landlords and apartment complexes want tenants whose monthly incomes are about three times higher than the rent. Other factors they consider are a good job record and references from previous landlords. If any of your references are less than perfect, don’t worry too much; you can probably still find some place to rent to you. Palatine is a good town, but it’s not as exclusive as certain other suburbs and therefore doesn't practice snobbery to the same extent.

Palatine is such an ideal location because it’s close to everything. Its only 18 miles from O’Hare International Airport, so people who have to travel frequently for business will appreciate it. The village is also close to many major routes in the Chicagoland area, including I-290, IL-53 and US-14. However, no matter how convenient the location is for you, expect to spend a lot of time in your car. Average commute times are longer than the national average in Palatine, as well as in the rest of the Chicago area.

If you dont want to be stuck in traffic, fortunately Chicago has a lot of great public transit options. METRA stations have stops in Palatine, as do PACE buses. The commute may still take a while if you use public transit, but at least you could spend the time reading a book or catching up on email instead of feeling road rage.